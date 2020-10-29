शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Case filed against AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan and his supporters on NIA complaint

आप विधायक अमानतुल्ला खान और उनके समर्थकों पर एनआईए की शिकायत पर मामला दर्ज

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 29 Oct 2020 10:53 PM IST
आप विधायक अमानतुल्ला खान
आप विधायक अमानतुल्ला खान - फोटो : अमर उजाला

ख़बर सुनें
आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक अमानतुल्ला खान और उनके कुछ समर्थकों के खिलाफ एनआईए की शिकायत पर शाहीन बाग पुलिस थाने में आईपीसी की संबंधित धाराओं के तहत मामला दर्ज किया गया है। एनआईए ने शिकायत की है कि अमानतुल्ला खान और उनके समर्थकों ने सरकारी काम में बाधा डाली है।
