Delhi: बाइक सवार से मामूली विवाद हुआ तो कई लोगों पर कार चढ़ाकर निकला, चीख पड़े लोग, आरोपी गिरफ्तार

दिल्ली के अलीपुर में बाइक सवार से विवाद के बाद उस पर कार चढ़ाने के आरोपी को पुलिस ने गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। इस मामले में तीन लोग घायल हो गए थे। इससे गली में भगदड़ मच गई। लोगों की चीख निकल गई।
#WATCH | Delhi: A car ran over people in Alipur area on Oct 26 following an argument with a bike rider. 3 people injured & admitted to a hospital. Accused driver, Nitin Maan has been arrested, case registered under sec of IPC incl 307 (attempt to murder). Probe on.— ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2022
(Source:CCTV) pic.twitter.com/523eyA2v8C
