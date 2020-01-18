शबाना आजमी के एक्सीडेंट पर केजरीवाल ने किया ट्वीट- बोले जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं

Came to know abt Shabana Azmi ji’s accident. I pray to God for her fast recovery and good health.— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 18, 2020
Praying for fast recovery of Shabana Azmi who is seriously injured today in a road accident on Mumbai-Pune expressway.#ShabanaAzmi— Sanjay Nirupam (@sanjaynirupam) January 18, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
द्वारका से आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री लाल बहादुर शास्त्री के पोते आदर्श शास्त्री ने आज कांग्रेस पार्टी ज्वाइन कर ली है
18 जनवरी 2020