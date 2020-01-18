शहर चुनें

शबाना आजमी के एक्सीडेंट पर केजरीवाल ने किया ट्वीट- बोले जल्द स्वस्थ होने की कामना करता हूं

Updated Sat, 18 Jan 2020 06:49 PM IST
हादसे में घायल शबाना आजमी
हादसे में घायल शबाना आजमी - फोटो : Twitter
ख़बर सुनें
बॉलीवुड अभिनेत्री व गीतकार-शायर जावेद अख्तर की पत्नी शबाना आजमी शनिवार को एक कार दुर्घटना में घायल हो गईं। घटना के बाद दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया है। उन्होंने कहा कि उन्हें शबाना आजमी जी के एक्सीडेंट का पता चला है। मैं ईश्वर से उनके शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने और अच्छे स्वास्थ्य के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं। 
वहीं कांग्रेस नेता संजय निरुपम ने कहा कि मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेस-वे पर सड़क दुर्घटना में गंभीर रूप से घायल शबाना आज़मी के शीघ्र स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूं।



जानकारी के मुताबिक यह दुर्घटना मुंबई-पुणे एक्सप्रेस पर कोल्हापुर के पास हुई है। बता दें कि एक दिन पहले शबाना आजमी ने जावेद अख्तर के जन्मदिन पर शानदार पार्टी का आयोजन किया था। इस पार्टी में बॉलीवुड के अभिनेता व अभिनेत्री शामिल हुए थे। 
 
