फरीदाबाद: पहले दी लिफ्ट, फिर पिस्टल के दम पर की दुष्कर्म की कोशिश, आरोपी चालक की तलाश में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद Updated Wed, 13 Nov 2019 05:36 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
फरीदाबाद मेट्रो मोड़ के सामने कैब में लिफ्ट देने के नाम पर युवती से छेड़छाड़ का मामला सामने आया है। खबर है कि कैब में लिफ्ट देने के बाद चालक ने पिस्टल दिखाकर युवती के साथ दुष्कर्म की कोशिश की। 
सैनिक कॉलोनी पहुंचते ही युवती किसी तरह आरोपी चालक के चंगुल से निकलकर अपनी जान बचाकर भाग गई। युवती ने महिला थाना पहुंचकर मामले की शिकायत दर्ज करवाई है। 

फिलहाल महिला थाना एनआईटी ने मामला दर्ज कर आरोपी कार चालक की तलाश शुरू कर दी है। पुलिस युवती द्वारा बताए गए रास्ते की सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रही है।
