नागरिकता कानून: प्रदर्शनकारियों ने दिल्ली पुलिस को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटा, वीडियो वायरल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 08:01 PM IST
हिंसक प्रदर्शन
हिंसक प्रदर्शन - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के सीलमपुर में नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों ने पुलिस पर हमला कर दिया। घटना के बाद हमले का वीडियो सामने आया है जिसमें प्रदर्शनकारी पुलिस को दौड़ा-दौड़ाकर पीटते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। 
इस मामले को लेकर दिल्ली पुलिस के पीआरओ एमएस रंधावा ने कहा कि सीलमपुर में फिलहाल स्थिति नियंत्रण में है। हम घटना को लेकर लगातार नजर बनाए हुए हैं। हम लोग सीसीटीवी फुटेज खंगाल रहे हैं। पुलिस पर हिंसा कर रहे दोषियों को बख्शा नहीं जाएगा। 
 

 
देशभर में चल रहा प्रदर्शन
delhi crime news delhi police caa
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

