CAA protest in Delhi live update Shaheen bagh Jamia Millia Islamia

Live

जामिया फायरिंग: प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया, रोड खुलवाया

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 31 Jan 2020 09:56 AM IST
CAA protest in Delhi live update Shaheen bagh Jamia Millia Islamia
पुलिस मुख्यालय के बाहर हिरासत में लिए गए प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : ANI

खास बातें

दिल्ली के शाहीन बाग में लगभग डेढ़ महीने से लोग नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन पर बैठे हैं। गुरुवार रात सड़क खोलने के मुद्दे को लेकर शाहीन बाग के प्रदर्शनकारी दो गुटों में बंट गए। वहीं जामिया के छात्रों द्वारा निकाले गए मार्च में गोली चलने से राजधानी का माहौल बेहद गंभीर हो गया है। यहां पढ़ें हर अपडेट-
लाइव अपडेट

09:55 AM, 31-Jan-2020

नागरिकता कानू पर बोलीं उर्मिला मतोंडकर

कांग्रेस नेता और अभिनेत्री उर्मिला मतोंडकर ने नागरिकता कानून को लेकर बड़ा बयान दिया है। उन्होंने कहा कि 1919 में दूसरे विश्वयुद्ध के बाद ब्रिटिश जानते थे कि भारत में अशांति फैल रही है और युद्ध खत्म होने के बाद यह बढ़ सकती है। इसलिए उन्होंने एक कानून लाया जिसे आम तौर पर रॉलेट एक्ट के नाम से जानते हैं। 1919 के उस रॉलेट एक्ट और 2019 के नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम को इतिहास में काले कानूनों के नाम से जाना जाएगा।
08:46 AM, 31-Jan-2020

हिरासत में लिए गए प्रदर्शनकारी

जामिया इलाके में गोलीबारी की घटना के खिलाफ आईटीओ में पुलिस मुख्यालय (पुराना) के बाहर बैठे प्रदर्शनकारियों को शुक्रवार सुबह दिल्ली पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया।
 
08:21 AM, 31-Jan-2020

जामिया फायरिंग: प्रदर्शनकारियों को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया, रोड खुलवाया

पुलिस मुख्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन जारी

गुरुवार को जामिया इलाके में प्रदर्शन के दौरान चली गोली से आक्रोशित लोगों ने शुक्रवार को भी दिल्ली पुलिस मुख्यालय के बाहर प्रदर्शन पर बैटे रहे। 
 
caa protest shaheen bagh shaheen bagh news delhi police jamia millia islamia
