
बुलंदशहर हिंसाः अब जहांगीराबाद में मिले पशु के अवशेष, हिंदू संगठन समेत सैकड़ों जुटे

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर Updated Wed, 05 Dec 2018 11:16 AM IST
जहांगीराबाद में बवाल
जहांगीराबाद में बवाल - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
बुलंदशहर के जहांगीराबाद में बुद्ध पैंठ के पास बुधवार सुबह कथित तौर पर गोवंश अवशेष मिलने से क्षेत्र में सनसनी फैल गई। मामले की सूचना मिलते ही कोतवाली प्रभारी मौके पर पुलिस टीम लेकर पहुंच गए।
घटनास्थल पर बजरंग दल के कार्यकर्ता समेत सैकड़ों लोग इकठ्ठा हो गए हैं। पुलिस ने मामले की गंभीरता को देखते हुए तत्काल जेसीबी मंगाकर पशु के अवशेषों को गड्ढा खोदकर दबा दिया।

इसके साथ ही पुलिस ने लोगों को तत्काल कार्रवाई करने का आश्वासन देकर शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की है।













