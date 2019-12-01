शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR › Bulandshahr District Jail authority introduced radio service in the jail to entertain inmates

बुलंदशहर जिला जेल में कैदियों को तनाव से दूर रखने की तैयारी, मनोरंजन के लिए शुरू की गई रेडियो सेवा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 12:39 PM IST
बुलंदशहर जिला जेल
बुलंदशहर जिला जेल - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गाजियाबाद से सटे बुलंदशहर स्थित जिला जेल प्राधिकरण ने कैदियों के मनोरंजन के लिए एक बड़ा कदम उठाया है। प्राधिकरण ने रविवार से जेल में रेडियो सेवा की शुरुआत की है। जेल अधीक्षक ओपी केटियार ने इस नई शुरूआत के बारे में बताया कि कैदियों की मानसिकता में बदलाव लाने और उन्हें तनाव से दूर रखने के लिए हमने इस जेल रेडियो की शुरुआत की। 
उन्होंने बताया कि इस रेडियो में कैदियों की पसंद के हिसाब से गानों का चुनाव किया जाता है। इससे उनका मन भी लगा रह जाता है, साथ ही मनोरंजन भी होता है। 
bulandshahr jail jail radio
