शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   building collapsed in delhi Karol Bagh

दिल्लीः करोलबाग में पुरानी इमारत गिरी, पुलिस और दमकल मौके पर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Feb 2019 08:44 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के करोल बाग इलाके में पुरानी इमारत का एक हिस्सा गिर गया है। घटना की सूचना मिलते ही पुलिस और दमकल की गाड़ियां मौके पर पहुंच गई हैं। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन


दमकल विभाग ने जानकारी दी है कि घटनास्थल पर आग बुझाने वाली 4 गाड़ियां भेजी गई थीं। बिल्डिंग में फंसे चार लोगों को सुरक्षित बचा लिया गया। किसी अन्य हानि की अब तक कोई खबर नहीं है। 

 

Recommended

Cricket News

VIDEO: इस पाकिस्तानी ने स्टेडियम में खड़े होकर गाया था राष्ट्रीय गान, अब भारत पर दिया यह बयान

23 फरवरी 2019

india vs pakistan
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
adil taj
भारत बनाम पाकिस्तान
Cricket News

VIDEO: इस पाकिस्तानी ने स्टेडियम में खड़े होकर गाया था राष्ट्रीय गान, अब भारत पर दिया यह बयान

23 फरवरी 2019

pakistan bankers against imran government, asked them to stop terror funding
Business Diary

इमरान के खिलाफ हुए पाकिस्तानी बैंक, बोले- बंद करो आतंकवाद, वरना हो जाएंगे कंगाल

23 फरवरी 2019

india vs pakistan
Cricket News

बदनाम होकर भी विश्व विजेता बन जाएगा पाकिस्तान! क्या भारत अपने ही पैरों पर मारेगा कुल्हाड़ी?

23 फरवरी 2019

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या है करियर का किस्मत कनेक्शन? जानने के लिए संपर्क करें जाने-माने ज्योतिषी से
Bollywood

बायकॉट के बाद बदले कपिल शर्मा के सुर, बोले- पाक में बैठे आतंकियों को करारा जवाब दे भारतीय सेना

23 फरवरी 2019

kapil sharma
कपिल शर्मा
kapil sharma
कपिल शर्मा
Bollywood

बायकॉट के बाद बदले कपिल शर्मा के सुर, बोले- पाक में बैठे आतंकियों को करारा जवाब दे भारतीय सेना

23 फरवरी 2019

Bollywood

मधुबाला की पुण्यतिथि और श्रीदेवी की साड़ी की नीलामी सहित मनोरंजन जगत की ये हैं बड़ी खबरें

23 फरवरी 2019

madhubala
विजय आनंद
भाग्यश्री
sridevi cannes
Bollywood

मधुबाला की पुण्यतिथि और श्रीदेवी की साड़ी की नीलामी सहित मनोरंजन जगत की ये हैं बड़ी खबरें

23 फरवरी 2019

PM Narendra Modi like by citizen of varanasi
Varanasi

ऐसे ही नहीं करते हैं पीएम मोदी काशीवासियों के दिलों पर राज, ये है वजह

23 फरवरी 2019

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
Register Now

आप भी बन सकते हैं हिस्सा साहित्य के सबसे बड़े उत्सव "जश्न-ए-अदब" का- यहाँ register करें-
विज्ञापन
building collapse karol bagh delhi fire tender
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

woman sues against emergency service operator
Bizarre News

महिला ने इमरजेंसी नंबर पर 13 बार की कॉल, नहीं हुई रिसीव तो हुआ ये हादसा, अब किया ये बड़ा काम

23 फरवरी 2019

woman climbs into x-ray machine IN railway station with her luggage see viral video  
Bizarre News

Viral Video: सामान के साथ स्कैनिंग मशीन से निकली महिला, वजह जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

22 फरवरी 2019

चुनाव आयोग
India News

लोकसभा चुनावों के लिए आयोग की पूरी तैयारी, 2014 के मुकाबले इस बार बढ़े 5.89 करोड़ मतदाता

22 फरवरी 2019

कोयला
World

विश्व में सर्वाधिक ‘हानिकारक’ हैं भारतीय कोयला पावर प्लांट : रिपोर्ट

22 फरवरी 2019

pulwama attack kid viral video
Bizarre News

Video Viral: गुस्से में पीएम मोदी से बोला बच्चा- 'प्लीज उनको बचा लो', मैं लूंगा बदला

22 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
dada saheb phalke award
India News

दादा साहेब फाल्के का नाम हिंदी फिल्म इंडस्ट्री के कुछ लोगों के लिए बन गया है कारोबार का जरिया

21 फरवरी 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Gorakhpur

पुलवामा हमले के बाद पाकिस्तान को बड़ा झटका, बॉर्डर से लौटाए गोरखपुर आने वाले छुहारे लदे 20 ट्रक

22 फरवरी 2019

Imran Khan
World

घबराए इमरान ने बुलाई राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा परिषद की बैठक, कहा- भारत को जवाब दे सेना

21 फरवरी 2019

पुलवामा आतंकी हमले के बाद मौके पर तैनात सुरक्षाबल
India News

पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ सैन्य कार्रवाई में देरी से सरकार में चिंता, चुकानी पड़ेगी कीमत

22 फरवरी 2019

कुलभूषण जाधव
World

कुलभूषण को माफी की भारत की दलील खारिज करे आईसीजे : पाकिस्तान

22 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

एसपी देहात
Delhi NCR

अपने ही अफसर को पकड़ने गई सीबीआई टीम पर हमला, मोबाइल भी छीना

ग्रेटर नोएडा के ईकोटेक 3 थाना क्षेत्र के गांव सुनपुरा में आज सीबीआई टीम से मारपीट की बात सामने आ रही है

23 फरवरी 2019

विज्ञापन
उपराज्यपाल से मिलते सीएम केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली वालों की प्रति व्यक्ति आय 11.11 प्रतिशत बढ़ी, उपराज्यपाल ने गिनाईं सरकार की उपलब्धियां

23 फरवरी 2019

मुलायम सिंह
Delhi NCR

बसपा के साथ पर यूं ही खफा नहीं मुलायम, ये है बड़ा कारण

22 फरवरी 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

पुलवामा हमला: शहीद हुए जवानों के परिवारों को दिल्ली पुलिस ने दी एक करोड़ रुपये की आर्थिक सहायता

23 फरवरी 2019

शब्बीर शाह
Delhi NCR

अलगाववादी नेता शब्बीर शाह की जमानत याचिका पर सुनवाई टली, धन शोधन का है मामला

23 फरवरी 2019

बार डांसर के हत्यारोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

बार डांसर की हत्या के 2 आरोपी समेत 5 बदमाश गिरफ्तार, दर्जनभर से अधिक मामले हैं दर्ज

23 फरवरी 2019

पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पर परमाणु हमला कर उड़ा दिया जाएगा राष्ट्रपति भवन, पुलिस को मिली धमकी

21 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल गठबंधन को लालायित, शीला बोलीं- कोई बात ही नहीं हुई, ये माजरा क्या है?

21 फरवरी 2019

केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी
Delhi NCR

अब दिल्ली से मेरठ महज 45 मिनट में, गडकरी ने विकास कार्यों का किया शिलान्यास

22 फरवरी 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल के कांग्रेस प्रेम पर भड़के कुमार विश्वास, सीएम को कहा - 'ओछा और बौना'

21 फरवरी 2019

Related Videos

भूकंप के झटकों से फिर सहमा दिल्ली-एनसीआर, बागपत था केन्द्र

राजधानी दिल्ली समेत पूरे उत्तर भारत में बुधवार सुबह भूकंप के हल्के झटके महसूस किए गए। रिक्टर स्केल पर भूकंप की तीव्रता 3.9 मापी गई।

20 फरवरी 2019

रेडियो 1:27

भुवनेश्वर के इस रेडियो मेले में आपको रेडियो का बदलता रंग रूप देखने को मिलेगा

16 फरवरी 2019

नारायणा में आग 0:33

दिल्ली में लगातार तीसरे दिन दिखा आग का तांडव, नारायणा स्थित पेपर फैक्ट्री में भीषण आग

14 फरवरी 2019

रेन 0:42

दिल्ली एनसीआर में बारिश, कई जगहों पर गिरे ओले

7 फरवरी 2019

पोस्टर 1:20

NDMC ने कांग्रेस कार्यालय के सामने से हटाए ये पोस्टर, कांग्रेस-बीजेपी में छिड़ा संग्राम

6 फरवरी 2019

Related

rain in delhi
Delhi NCR

कल तेज धूप ने कराया गर्मी का अहसास, आज बारिश से फिर बदल सकता है मौसम

22 फरवरी 2019

weather
Delhi NCR

मार्च तक बनी रहेगी सर्दी, दिल्ली समेत कई राज्यों में फिर बन रहे बारिश के आसार

21 फरवरी 2019

मंत्री सत्येन्द्र जैन
Delhi NCR

होटलों में बेसमेंट और छतों पर नहीं बनेगी रसोई, बिल्डिंग बाइलॉज 2016 में हुए कई संशोधन

23 फरवरी 2019

लूट
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः अक्षरधाम मंदिर के पास लुटेरों ने पुलिस टीम पर की फायरिंग, एक गिरफ्तार

21 फरवरी 2019

दिल्ली विधानसभा
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली विधानसभा का बजट सत्र आज, 26 फरवरी को बजट पेश करेगी केजरीवाल सरकार

22 फरवरी 2019

आरोपी आबिद हुसैन
Delhi NCR

पाकिस्तान जिंदाबाद के नारे फिर लगाने की कोशिश, जंतर-मंतर पर दोबारा पहुंच गया आरोपी

20 फरवरी 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.