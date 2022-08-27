Jammu: अरनिया सेक्टर में घुसपैठ की कोशिश नाकाम, बीएसएफ के जवानों ने एक पाकिस्तानी को किया गिरफ्तार

जम्मू में सुरक्षाबलों को बड़ी कामयाबी हाथ लगी है। सीमा सुरक्षा बल (बीएसएफ) ने शनिवार सुबह अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर एक पाकिस्तानी घुसपैठिए को गिरफ्तार किया है। अधिकारियों ने बताया कि उन्होंने इस दौरान कुछ चेतावनी गोलियां चलाईं और उस व्यक्ति को पकड़ लिया। उसके पास से कोई आपत्तिजनक सामग्री नहीं मिली है। घुसपैठिए की पहचान सियालकोट निवासी मोहम्मद शबद (45) के रूप में हुई है। घुसपैठिए को उस वक्त गिरफ्तार किया गया जब वह सीमा पार से अरनिया सेक्टर में घुसने की कोशिश कर रहा था।

J&K | On the intervening night of 26-27 August, one Pakistani national was apprehended by BSF on the International Border in Arnia Sector of RS Pura. More details awaited: BSF