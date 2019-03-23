शहर चुनें

Body of a twelve years old boy was found in a bore in Karawal Nagar at Delhi

दिल्ली : करावल नगर में मिला 12 वर्षीय लड़के का शव, 11 मार्च से था लापता 

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Sat, 23 Mar 2019 12:46 PM IST
दिल्ली में शुक्रवार रात करावल नगर में एक 12 वर्षीय लड़के का शव बरामद हुआ। शव एक बोर में मिला है। न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई की रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक वह 11 मार्च से लापता था। विस्तृत जानकारी की प्रतीक्षा है।
karawal nagar delhi dead body of the 12 year old boy missing delhi police police crime
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

कर्नाटक में ओला की सेवाओं पर बैन, लाइसेंस छह महीने के लिए निलंबित

23 मार्च 2019

पीएम मोदी-इमरान खान
India News

इमरान खान का दावा, 'पाकिस्तान दिवस' पर पीएम मोदी ने दी बधाई

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Jammu

आतंकी ने बच्चे का तालिबानी अंदाज में रेता गला, शादी के लिए लड़की के भाई को बनाया था बंधक

23 मार्च 2019

एक्ट्रेस सपना चौधरी
Bollywood

सपना चौधरी कांग्रेस से लड़ सकती हैं चुनाव, इस दिग्गज अभिनेत्री को देंगी टक्कर

23 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

तिरुवनंतपुरम हवाई अड्डे के पास दिखा ड्रोन, हाई अलर्ट पर खुफिया एजेंसी

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
जसकीरत सिंह सिद्धू (फाइल)
World

दर्जन भर हॉकी खिलाड़ियों की मौत के जिम्मेदार भारतीय को 8 साल की सजा

23 मार्च 2019

Election Commission (File)
India News

आईएसआई ने रिपोर्ट सौंपी, चुनाव में वीवीपैट के मिलान पर फैसला जल्द

23 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस ने हुर्रियत कांफ्रेंस के एक नेता को पाकिस्तानी उच्चायोग के बाहर से गिरफ्तार किया
India News

पाकिस्तान उच्चायोग के बाहर से हुर्रियत नेता गिरफ्तार

22 मार्च 2019

पीएनबी घोटाले का आरोपी नीरव मोदी
India News

ये हैं पीएनबी घोटाले के भगोड़े आरोपी नीरव मोदी की गिरफ्तारी के मायने

21 मार्च 2019

cm yogi
Lucknow

गूगल ट्रेंड में देश के सभी मुख्यमंत्रियों को योगी ने पछाड़ा

21 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली : पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने विजय माल्या की संपत्ति की कुर्की का दिया आदेश

दिल्ली की पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट ने 19 मार्च को बेंगलुरु में विजय माल्या की संपत्तियों को फॉरेन एक्सचेंज रेगुलेशन एक्ट उल्लंघन मामले में आपराधिक प्रक्रिया संहिता की धारा 83 के तहत कुर्क करने का आदेश दिया है।

23 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

यूपी: गाजियाबाद के मोदीनगर में पकड़ा गया 102 किलो सोना, विदेश से किया गया था आयात

22 मार्च 2019

loot in delhi
Delhi NCR

रानी बाग में बदमाशों ने कारोबारी से लूटे 1.40 करोड़, जान से मारने की धमकी दे कार भी ले उड़े

23 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आप व भाजपा के खिलाफ सात एफआईआर दर्ज, हटाए गए 1.94 लाख पोस्टर व बैनर

23 मार्च 2019

सीएम केजरीवाल, डिप्टी मनीष सिसोदिया, पूर्व आप नेता योगेंद्र यादव। (File)
Delhi NCR

मानहानि केस में केजरीवाल, सिसोदिया व योगेंद्र पर 3 अप्रैल को तय होंगे आरोप

23 मार्च 2019

जांच करती पुलिस।
Delhi NCR

हाइवे पर पकड़ीं 38 करोड़ की सोने की ईंटें, जब्त

23 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

गौतम गंभीर आज हो सकते हैं बीजेपी में शामिल, यहां से लड़ सकते हैं चुनाव

22 मार्च 2019

मृतका का शव ले जाते मेट्रो कर्मी
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: महिला सेल्स मैनेजर ने मेट्रो के सामने कूदकर दी जान

23 मार्च 2019

प्रियंका गांधी
Delhi NCR

प्रियंका गांधी पर लगा तिरंगे के अपमान का आरोप, केस दर्ज

22 मार्च 2019

file
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में चार वर्षों में सबसे ठंडा रहा 22 मार्च, हो सकती है हल्की बारिश

23 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर से बोले भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर, कहा-वोट देने से पहले कर लें रोहित को याद

दिल्ली के जंतर-मंतर से हुंकार रैली के दौरान भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर सरकार पर निशाना साधा। इस दौरान चंद्रशेखर ने कहा कि जरूरत पड़ी तो भीमा कोरेगांव को दोहरा सकते हैं।

15 मार्च 2019

केजरीवाल 3:27

कभी कांग्रेस को भ्रष्ट कहने वाले केजरावील अब कांग्रेस का ही सहारा मांग रहे हैं

13 मार्च 2019

दिल्ली 1:46

चलती कार में लगी आग, मां सहित दो बेटियां जिंदा जलीं

11 मार्च 2019

सीजीओ आग 0:42

पंडित दीनदयाल अंत्योदय भवन की 5वीं मंजिल पर लगी भीषण आग

6 मार्च 2019

कांग्रेस-आप 1:32

शीला दीक्षित ने ‘आप’ के साथ गठबंधन से किया इंकार, दिल्ली में गरमाई सियासत

5 मार्च 2019

मौके पर पहुंची पुलिस
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर में पति ने पत्नी और चचेरा भाई को मारी गोली, अवैध संबंध का था शक

21 मार्च 2019

सौरभ भारद्वाज
Delhi NCR

भाजपा को वॉक ओवर देकर कांग्रेस 2024 की तैयारी में जुटी

21 मार्च 2019

road accident
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबादः तेज रफ्तार कार पेड़ से टकराई, एक ही परिवार के 4 लोगों की मौत

23 मार्च 2019

आरोपी स्वर्ण पदक विजेता राहुल
Delhi NCR

राष्ट्रीय तीरंदाजी में 3 स्वर्ण पदक विजेता लूट में गिरफ्तार, जीते थे 8 पदक

21 मार्च 2019

nhm
India News

खुशी के रंग: स्वास्थ्य कर्मचारियों को मिला होली का तोहफा, बढ़ा वेतन

21 मार्च 2019

समाजवादी पार्टी का झंडा
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद : सपा में शामिल हुए सुरेश बंसल, सुरेन्द्र कुमार मुन्नी की जगह लड़ेंगे लोकसभा चुनाव

22 मार्च 2019

