करारी हार के बाद भाजपा के बिगड़े बोल, विधायक बोले- केजरीवाल के लिए 'आतंकवादी' सही शब्द

चुनाव डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 12 Feb 2020 05:22 PM IST
ओपी शर्मा
ओपी शर्मा - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली विधानसभा चुनाव में करारी हार के बाद दूसरे दिन ही भारतीय जनता पार्टी के बोल बिगड़ने लगे हैं। विश्वासनगर सीट से जीते भाजपा प्रत्याशी ओपी शर्मा ने बुधवार को एक बार फिर केजरीवाल पर हमला बोलते हुए उन्हें आतंकवादी कहा है। 
ओपी शर्मा ने कहा कि केजरीवाल के लिए 'आतंकवादी' सबसे सही शब्द है। केजरीवाल भ्रष्ट व्यक्ति हैं। उन्हें आतंकियों के साथ सहानुभूति है। वो देश में पाकिस्तान आर्मी के प्रवक्ता की भूमिका निभा रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि केजरीवाल भारतीय सेना पर सवाल उठाते हैं और टुकड़े-टुकड़े गैंग का समर्थन करते हैं। 



मालूम हो कि विश्वासनगर विधानसभा सीट से भाजपा के ओम प्रकाश शर्मा ने 65830 वोट हासिल कर जीत हासिल की है। उनके खिलाफ आम आदमी पार्टी ने दीपक सिंगला को उतारा था, जिन्हें 49373 वोट मिले। वहीं कांग्रेस के गुरचरण सिंह को यहां से महज 7881 वोट मिले हैं। 
delhi election results delhi election result 2020 vishwas nagar
