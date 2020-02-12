करारी हार के बाद भाजपा के बिगड़े बोल, विधायक बोले- केजरीवाल के लिए 'आतंकवादी' सही शब्द

OP Sharma, newly-elected BJP MLA from Delhi's Vishwas Nagar: Arvind Kejriwal is a corrupt man, he sympathises with terrorists, plays role of Pakistan Army spokesman, raises questions on Indian Army & supports tukde-tukde gang. Indeed, terrorist is the appropriate term for him. pic.twitter.com/yibHaAr6KY— ANI (@ANI) February 12, 2020
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
निर्भया के दोषियों को फांसी की नई तारीख जारी करने पर इस वक्त पटियाला हाउस कोर्ट में बहस जारी है। इस दौरान कोर्ट में पेश हुई निर्भया की मां वहीं रो पड़ीं और जज से दोषियों के नाम डेथ वारंट जारी करने की अपील की
12 फरवरी 2020