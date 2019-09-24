शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः 'बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ' अभियान पद से भाजपा ने सरिता चौधरी को हटाया

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 24 Sep 2019 07:10 PM IST
आजाद सिंह ने कथित रूप से सरिता को थप्पड़ मारा था
आजाद सिंह ने कथित रूप से सरिता को थप्पड़ मारा था - फोटो : अमर उजाला
ख़बर सुनें
भाजपा ने दिल्ली में 'बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ' अभियान के संयोजक पद से सरिता चौधरी को हटा दिया है। पार्टी ने पहले उनके पति और महरौली के जिला अध्यक्ष आजाद सिंह ने कथित रूप से सरिता को थप्पड़ मारने के बाद हटा दिया था। 
गौरतलब है कि भाजपा प्रदेश कार्यालय में बीते बृहस्पतिवार को पार्टी के दो बड़े नेताओं के बीच मारपीट हो गई थी। इसके बाद प्रदेश अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने आजाद सिंह को पद से मुक्त कर दिया था। 
bjp sarita chaudhary beti bachao beti padhao azad singh
