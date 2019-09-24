दिल्लीः 'बेटी बचाओ, बेटी पढ़ाओ' अभियान पद से भाजपा ने सरिता चौधरी को हटाया

BJP has removed Sarita Chaudhary from the post of convenor of 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' campaign in Delhi. The party had earlier removed her husband and Mehrauli district president, Azad Singh for allegedly slapping her.— ANI (@ANI) September 24, 2019
24 सितंबर 2019