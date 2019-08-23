दिल्ली विधानसभा से भाजपा विधायक निलंबित, बाहर निकाली गईं अलका लांबा

Delhi:BJP-Akali MLAs protested outside Delhi CM A Kejriwal's office. Leader of Opposition V Gupta says,'We wanted to introduce congratulatory resolution on revocation of Article 370,we weren't allowed to do so. I have been suspended for entire session&MS Sirsa was marshalled out' pic.twitter.com/sHrfW9SdR3— ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2019
लगभग एक हफ्ते से फरार चल रहे बिहार के पटना जिले के मोकामा से निर्दलीय विधायक अनंत सिंह ने शुक्रवार(23 अगस्त) को दिल्ली के साकेत अदालत में आत्मसर्मपण कर दिया है
23 अगस्त 2019