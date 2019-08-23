शहर चुनें

दिल्ली विधानसभा से भाजपा विधायक निलंबित, बाहर निकाली गईं अलका लांबा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 23 Aug 2019 06:19 PM IST
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते विधायक
विरोध प्रदर्शन करते विधायक - फोटो : ANI
भाजपा और अकाली दल के विधायकों ने शुक्रवार को मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल के कार्यालय के सामने जमकर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। इस दौरान भाजपा विधायक व नेता प्रतिपक्ष विजेंद्र गुप्ता ने कहा कि हम अनुच्छेद 370 को हटाए जाने के फैसले को लेकर सदन में एक अभिनंदन प्रस्ताव लाना चाहते थे, लेकिन हमें इसकी अनुमति नहीं दी गई। 
भाजपा विधायक गुप्ता ने कहा कि मुझे पूरे सत्र के लिए निलंबित कर दिया गया है। साथ ही राजौरी गार्डेन से अकाली विधायक मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा को मार्शलों से कह कर बाहर निकलवा दिया गया। 

बता दें कि इन दोनों विधायकों के अलावा दिल्ली विधानसभा अध्यक्ष राम निवास गोयल ने उनके निर्देशों की अवज्ञा करने पर आम आदमी पार्टी की बागी विधायक अलका लांबा को भी मार्शलों के जरिये सदन से बाहर करवा दिया।
