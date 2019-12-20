दिनभर तलाशती रही पुलिस, समर्थकों के साथ जामा मस्जिद में जमे रहे चंद्रशेखर

Delhi: Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad present at Jama Masjid. Earlier today, police had tried to detain him, during protest at Jama Masjid against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct but he was taken out of the spot by his supporters. pic.twitter.com/2Q94RZt39q— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
Bhim Army Chief Chandrashekhar Azad at Delhi's Jama Masjid: Till the time,this black law is not withdrawn, the protest will continue. Since afternoon, the protest has been going on peacefully. People from the administration had entered Jama Masjid&lathi-charged people in the day. https://t.co/n8BcEb89cX pic.twitter.com/6rVrd2VcBJ— ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019
20 दिसंबर 2019