शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Bhima Army Chief Chandrashekhar remained present in Jama Masjid

दिनभर तलाशती रही पुलिस, समर्थकों के साथ जामा मस्जिद में जमे रहे चंद्रशेखर

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 20 Dec 2019 10:46 PM IST
जामा मस्जिद में ही है चंद्रशेखर
जामा मस्जिद में ही है चंद्रशेखर - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
पुलिस को चकमा देने के बाद भीम आर्मी चीफ चंद्रशेखर शुक्रवार देर रात तक जामा मस्जिद में ही मौजूद रहा। पुलिस ने जहां चंद्रशेखर को हिरासत में लेने की बात से इनकार कर रही है वहीं चंद्रशेखर ने शुक्रवार शाम अपने ट्वीट में कहा है कि वह जामा मस्जिद में ही है और उनका विरोध शांतिपूर्वक तरीके से चल रहा है। 
विज्ञापन
पुलिस को चकमा देने के बाद वहां से गायब हुए चंद्रशेखर की पुलिस लगातार तलाश कर रही थी। इसी बीच शाम में पुलिस को पता चला कि चंद्रशेखर जामा मस्जिद में ही मौजूद हैं। वे अपने सहयोगियों के साथ परिसर में है। 
 

उधर चंद्रशेखर के ट्वीट कर इस बात की पुष्टि की है। अपने ट्वीट में चंद्रशेखर ने कहा है कि हमारा विरोध प्रदर्शन जामा मस्जिद पर चल रहा है। हिंसा करने वाले लोग उनके सहयोगी नहीं हैं। आंबेडकरवादी हिंसा नहीं करते हैं। जो हिंसा कर रहे हैं वे आरएसएस के लोग हैं हमारे नहीं। मैं जामा मस्जिद पर ही हूं और यहीं रहूंगा। 

चंद्रशेखर ने यह भी कहा कि जब तक यह काला कानून वापस नहीं लिया जाता, तब तक विरोध जारी रहेगा। 



 
नव वर्ष में कराएँ महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक,होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Cricket News

VIDEO: करोड़ों में बिकते ही निक्कर पहनकर नाचे हेटमेयर, ऐसे जताई IPL नीलामी की खुशी

20 दिसंबर 2019

शिमरोन हेटमायर
शिमरोन हेटमायर
Shimron Hetmyer
शिमरोन हेटमेयर
Cricket News

VIDEO: करोड़ों में बिकते ही निक्कर पहनकर नाचे हेटमेयर, ऐसे जताई IPL नीलामी की खुशी

20 दिसंबर 2019

Cricket News

IPL AUCTION: कौन है वो Mystery गर्ल जो हैदराबाद की तरफ से लगा रही थी खिलाड़ियों की बोली

20 दिसंबर 2019

काव्या मारन
सनराइजर्स की नीलामी टीम के साथ काव्या
काव्या मारन
सनराइजर्स हैदराबाद
Cricket News

IPL AUCTION: कौन है वो Mystery गर्ल जो हैदराबाद की तरफ से लगा रही थी खिलाड़ियों की बोली

20 दिसंबर 2019

Television

Bigg Boss 13: 'वीकेंड का वार' से पहले जानें वोटिंग में कौन रहा पिछड़, सात कंटेस्टेंट हैं नॉमिनेट

20 दिसंबर 2019

Siddharth, Madhurima and Arhaan
Asim Riaz,Siddharth Shukla
Vishal Singh, Madhurima Tuli
arhaan khan
Television

Bigg Boss 13: 'वीकेंड का वार' से पहले जानें वोटिंग में कौन रहा पिछड़, सात कंटेस्टेंट हैं नॉमिनेट

20 दिसंबर 2019

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Invertis University (Advertorial)

छात्रों के विकास को सुनिश्चित करता इनवर्टिस का इंटरनेशनल स्टूडेंट ऐंड फैकल्टी एक्सचेंज प्रोग्राम
Father And Daughter Killed in Terrible Car Accident in ramnagar photos
Dehradun

नैनीताल से घूमकर हंसी खुशी लौट रहा था परिवार, पिता और बेटी को ऐसे खींच ले गई मौत, तस्वीरें...

20 दिसंबर 2019

मेरठ मुजफ्फरनगर और बिजनौर में भारी बवाल
Meerut

बवाल की तस्वीरें: हिंसा में जल उठा मेरठ-मुजफ्फरनगर और बिजनौर, सात की मौत, वाहनों में लगाई आग

20 दिसंबर 2019

Bollywood

सोहेल खान को इस वजह से घर से भागकर करनी पड़ी थी शादी, पत्नी सीमा चलाती हैं करोड़ों का करोबार

20 दिसंबर 2019

Sohail Khan and Seema
sohail khan with wife
sohail khan
Salman Khan and Sohail Khan
Bollywood

सोहेल खान को इस वजह से घर से भागकर करनी पड़ी थी शादी, पत्नी सीमा चलाती हैं करोड़ों का करोबार

20 दिसंबर 2019

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
Astrology Services

नएवर्ष में कराएं महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग का एक माह तक जलाभिषेक, होगी परिवारजनों के अच्छे स्वास्थ्य की प्राप्ति
विज्ञापन
jama masjid chandrashekhar bhim army caa
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

मेरठ मुजफ्फरनगर और बिजनौर में भारी बवाल
Meerut

बवाल की तस्वीरें: हिंसा में जल उठा मेरठ-मुजफ्फरनगर और बिजनौर, सात की मौत, वाहनों में लगाई आग

20 दिसंबर 2019

astrology
Astrology

नए साल 2020 में सबसे ज्यादा किस्मत वाली रहेंगी ये 4 राशियां, होने जा रहा है ये बड़ा फायदा

20 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
अफगानिस्तान में भूकंप, कांपा उत्तर भारत
India News

दिल्ली-एनसीआर सहित उत्तर भारत में भूकंप के झटके, 6.1 रही तीव्रता

20 दिसंबर 2019

जामा मस्जिद (फाइल फोटो)
Education

क्या है दिल्ली की मशहूर जामा मस्जिद का असली नाम, जानें इसका इतिहास

20 दिसंबर 2019

bigg boss 13
Television

Bigg Boss 13: शहनाज नहीं इस कंटेस्टेंट पर आया सिद्धार्थ का दिल, बोले- 'मुझे तुम पसंद हो'!

20 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Police arrested people behind violence in Lucknow.
Lucknow

ये हैं लखनऊ में भड़की हिंसा के गुनहगार, 112 उपद्रवियों को लिया गया हिरासत में, तस्वीरें

20 दिसंबर 2019

लखनऊ हिंसा
Lucknow

ईंट-पत्थर, पेट्रोल बम से लैस उपद्रवियों के आगे धरी रह गई प्रशासन की तैयारी

20 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म कांडः मरने तक जेल में रहेगा सेंगर, पीड़िता को देगा 25 लाख का मुआवजा

20 दिसंबर 2019

best government scheme for investment Sukanya Samriddhi Scheme earn money
Personal Finance

इस सरकारी योजना के नियम में हुआ बदलाव, बेटी के नाम निवेश कर मिलेंगे 73 लाख रुपये

20 दिसंबर 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर
Astrology

इन दस राशियों के जातक हो जाएं सावधान, सूर्य ग्रहण का होगा ये असर

20 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

धुंध के चलते लेट चल रही कई ट्रेनें
Delhi NCR

लगातार दूसरे दिन घने कोहरे में घिरी दिल्ली, 19 उड़ानें रद्द, 100 ट्रेनें देरी से

दिल्ली में शुक्रवार को सुबह घना कोहरा छाया रहा और न्यूनतम तापमान 6.4 डिग्री सेल्सियस दर्ज किया गया। कोहरे की वजह से राजधानी में दृश्यता घट गई।

20 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
जामा मस्जिद में हिंसक हुआ प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

नागरिक कानून का विरोध: हिंसक प्रदर्शन का फायदा उठा सकता है पाकिस्तान, खुफिया एजेंसी अलर्ट

20 दिसंबर 2019

Najma Akhtar Jamia VC
India News

जामिया यूनिवर्सिटी की कुलपति की अपील- मैं भी एक मां हूं, किया छात्रों का दर्द महसूस

20 दिसंबर 2019

Jama Masjid Protest
India News

प्रदर्शनों से ठप हुई दिल्ली, जामा मस्जिद से जंतर-मंतर तक सड़क पर प्रदर्शनकारी, सुरक्षा चुस्त

20 दिसंबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

पूरे उत्तर भारत समेत दिल्ली-एनसीआर में महसूस किए गए भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर तीव्रता 6.8

20 दिसंबर 2019

भारतीय रेल, फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

21-22 को कई ट्रेनें निरस्त, कुछ परिवर्तित रूट से चलेंगी, सहारनपुर-अंबाला सेक्शन पर ट्रैफिक ब्लॉक

20 दिसंबर 2019

यूपी विधानसभा में हंगामा
Delhi NCR

यूपी में विधायकों की ‘बगावत’ पर भाजपा हाईकमान सख्त, मांगी रिपोर्ट

20 दिसंबर 2019

निर्भया का दोषी पवन गुप्ता
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने खारिज की निर्भया के दोषी पवन गुप्ता की याचिका, वकील पर लगाया जुर्माना

19 दिसंबर 2019

कल भी हुए थे विरोध-प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून: राजधानी में आज भी दो बड़े प्रदर्शन, दिल्ली पुलिस सतर्क

20 दिसंबर 2019

प्रो. नजमा अख्तर जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया की कुलपति
Delhi NCR

जामिया कुलपति का छात्रों के नाम खुला पत्र, बोलीं- अफवाहों में आकर उग्र विरोध प्रदर्शन में न हों शामिल

20 दिसंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ दिल्ली के जामा मस्जिद क्षेत्र में प्रदर्शन, पुलिस पर किया गया पथराव

दिल्ली में नागरिकता कानून के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन हिंसक हो गया। जामा मस्जिद क्षेत्र के पास विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान एक कार में भी आग लगा दी गई।

20 दिसंबर 2019

राशिफल 3:14

21 दिसंबर राशिफल | ऐसा रहेगा आपका दिन, देखिए क्या कहती है आपकी राशि?

20 दिसंबर 2019

कुलदीप सेंगर 4:01

कैसे एक मामले ने सेंगर को पहुंचाया जेल ? उन्नाव पीड़िता को मिला इंसाफ और कुलदीप सेंगर को उम्र कैद

20 दिसंबर 2019

तैमूर 1:54

सैफ और करीना ने ऐसे मनाया तैमूर का तीसरा बर्थडे, पार्टी में शामिल हुए कई सितारे

20 दिसंबर 2019

भूकंप 1:29

मिनट भर में कई बार कांपी धरती, दिल्ली-NCR समेत उत्तर भारत में भूकंप के झटके

20 दिसंबर 2019

Related

कार्तिक त्यागी
Delhi NCR

किसान के बेटे कार्तिक त्यागी का आईपीएल में चयन, बना करोड़पति

20 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

11वीं की छात्रा से शिक्षक दो महिने से कर रहा था गंदा काम, ऐसे हुआ खुलासा

20 दिसंबर 2019

central secretariat metro station
India News

मेट्रो स्टेशन के भीतर मची अफरातफरी, रोके जाने पर यात्रियों ने किया हंगामा

19 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली में नागरिकता कानून के चलते कई मेट्रो और रास्ते बंद
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में कहीं जाना है तो हो जाएं सावधान, 18 मेट्रो स्टेशन खुले तीन बंद, ये सड़कें भी रहीं जाम

19 दिसंबर 2019

शाही इमाम अहमद बुखारी
Delhi NCR

नागरिकता कानून पर शाही इमाम का बयान, बोले- इससे भारतीय मुसलमानों को डरने की जरूरत नहीं

18 दिसंबर 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली मेट्रोः जामिया मिल्लिया और जसोला विहार शाहीन बाग स्टेशन बंद, गाड़ियां भी नहीं रुकेंगी

20 दिसंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Safalta

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited