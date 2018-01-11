Download App
गर्भवती महिला का 22 दिन चला इलाज फिर हुई मौत, अस्पताल ने थमाया 18 लाख का बिल

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद Updated Thu, 11 Jan 2018 12:52 PM IST
asian hospital of faridabad charged 18 lakh of bill for pregnant woman treatment who died there
asian hospital - फोटो : ani
प्राइवेट अस्पतालों द्वारा की जा रही इलाज में लापरवाही और फिर बड़े बिल देने के मामले रुकने का नाम नहीं ले रहे हैं। ताजा मामला फरीदाबाद के एशियन अस्पताल का है। एक परिवार ने फरीदाबाद के एशियन अस्पताल पर आरोप लगाया है कि उनके परिवार की एक गर्भवती महिला को बुखार था तो वो उसे ए‌शियन अस्पताल ले गए। जहां 22 दिन उसका ‌इलाज चला और फिर उसकी मौत हो गई।

इसके बाद अस्पताल ने 22 दिन के इलाज के लिए परिवार को 18 लाख का भारी भरकम बिल थमा दिया। अब परिवार का अस्पताल पर आरोप है कि गर्भवती महिला को मामूली बुखार था लेकिन अस्पताल ने उसे आईसीयू में शिफ्ट कर दिया।

ऐसे हुई मां-बच्चे दोनों की मौत
fariddabad news asian hospital
