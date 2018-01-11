Haryana: A pregnant woman, suffering from fever, died at Faridabad's Asian Hospital. Hospital administration handed over bill of Rs 18 Lakh to her family for a 22-days treatment. Relatives demand an investigation against hospital administration. (08.01.2018) pic.twitter.com/hKY1yLgUSj— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2018
She was 32-weeks pregnant & had fever since 8-10 days. We suspected typhoid & began treatment in ICU. Her child couldn't survive. We found she had a perforated intestine. A surgery was done but we couldn't save her: Dr Ramesh Chandna, Chairman Quality & Safety, Asian Hospital pic.twitter.com/jnZzYFYKY9— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2018
दिल्ली की एक प्राइवेट कंपनी यू एंड आई के लॉकर से दिल्ली निदेशालय ने 61 करोड़ रुपए बरामद किए हैं।
11 जनवरी 2018
