Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   arvind kejriwal says lg appoints officer without discussing us is reason of death due to cold

दिल्ली में ठंड से हुई मौतों के ल‌िए केजरीवाल ने LG के अफसर को ठहराया जिम्मेदार

टीम डिजिटल/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Jan 2018 04:53 PM IST
arvind kejriwal says lg appoints officer without discussing us is reason of death due to cold
demo pic
पूरे उत्तर भारत समेत दिल्ली में भी इन दिनों हाड़ कंपा देने वाली ठंड पड़ रही है। ऐसे में ठंड से होने वाली मौतों पर एक बार फिर बहस शुरू हो गई है। एक रिपोर्ट के मुताबिक पिछले 6 दिनों में दिल्ली में करीब 44 बेघरों की मौत ठंड ने ले ली। इसी को लेकर आम आदमी पार्टी और ‌विपक्षी पार्टी बीजेपी में जुबानी के साथ-साथ ट्विटर पर जंग जारी है।

एक ओर जहां दिल्ली भाजपा अध्यक्ष मनोज तिवारी ने केजरीवाल को इन मौतों का जिम्मेदार ठहराया। वहीं सोमवार को केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट कर सीधे तौर पर तो नहीं लेक‌िन परोक्ष रूप से एलजी को इसके लिए कसूरवार बता दिया है।

केजरीवाल ने अपने ट्वीट में कहा कि, 'मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक ठंड से दिल्ली में 44 मौतें हुई हैं। मैं सीईओ और डीयूएसआईबी को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर रहा हूं। पिछले साल लापरवाही से मौतें हुईं। इस साल एलजी ने एक बेकार के अफसर की नियुक्ति कर दी है। एलजी ने ये अधिकारी नियुक्त करने से पहले हमसे सलाह भी नहीं ली। हम इस तरह कैसे सरकार चलाएंगे?'

delhi news lg anil baijal arvind kejriwal manoj tiwari
कॉमेंट करें

Spotlight

training footage of bhumi pednekar her next movie Son Chiraiya
Bollywood

Exclusive: अक्षय कुमार की ऑनस्क्रीन पत्नी ने उठाई बंदूक और अब चुन-चुनकर मारेगी

8 जनवरी 2018

Bigg Boss 11 these 5 reasons why shilpa shinde is not winner
Television

Bigg Boss 11: शिल्पा शिंदे के Winner बनने के चांस क्यों हो रहे हैं कम, जानिए 5 कारण

8 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 press conference for contestants
Television

Bigg Boss 11: पत्रकारों ने पूछे ऐसे सवाल रो पड़ी शिल्पा शिंदे, हिना ने दिया करारा जवाब

8 जनवरी 2018

ranveer singh parents gifted deepika padukone on her birthday
Bollywood

हो गया खुलासा, इस एक्टर के घरवालों ने दीपिका पादुकोण को माना बहू, दिए महंगे गिफ्ट्स

8 जनवरी 2018

fearless nadia birthday google doodle remember
Bollywood

इस एक्ट्रेस को कहते थे 'हंटरवाली', Google ने Doodle बनाकर दी श्रद्धांजलि

8 जनवरी 2018

film aiyaary release date changed beacause of padmavati release
Bollywood

'पद्मावती' से घबराए दूसरे फिल्ममेकर्स, 'अय्यारी' की रिलीज डेट में होगा बदलाव

8 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 8th january to 14th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 8 से 14 जनवरी: 7 राशियों को होगा धन लाभ, 5 कोे होगा नुकसान

8 जनवरी 2018

bipasha basu celebrate her 39th birthday with karan singh grover
Bollywood

बिपाशा ने ऐसे मनाया 39वां जन्मदिन, लजीज पकवान देखकर मुंह में आ जाएगा पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 salman khan invite rani mukerji his upcoming film hichki
Television

Bigg Boss 11: मंच पर कुछ ऐसा बोलीं रानी, सलमान के जवाब पर हुई शर्म से पानी-पानी

7 जनवरी 2018

new actors debut in bollywood 2018
Bollywood

स्टार किड्स के नाम रहेगा साल 2018, जानिए कौन-कौन से चेहरे करेंगे बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू

7 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Bihar: Lalu Prasad Yadav elder sister Gangotri Devi died on Sunday
Bihar

बिहारः लालू को सजा मिलते ही बहन को लगा गहरा सदमा, मौत 

राजद प्रमुख लालू प्रसाद यादव को बहुचर्चित चारा घोटाला मामले में रांची की विशेष सीबीआई अदालत से शनिवार को साढ़े तीन साल की सजा के ऐलान के बाद रविवार को उनकी बड़ी बहन गंगोत्री देवी का निधन हो गया। 

7 जनवरी 2018

cat 2017 result announced today
Lucknow

CAT-2017 का रिजल्ट जारी, 20 अभ्यर्थियों ने हासिल किए 100 परसेंटाइल

8 जनवरी 2018

All govt and private schools to remain closed till 14th January due to intense cold wave
Chandigarh

शीतकालीन छुट्टियों में बढ़ोतरी, अब 14 जनवरी तक बंद रहेंगे हरियाणा के स्कूल

8 जनवरी 2018

encounter between security forces and militantat at chadora district budgam jammu kashmir
Jammu

J&K: बडगाम में सुरक्षाबलों और आतंकियों के बीच मुठभेड़, 1 आतंकी ढेर

8 जनवरी 2018

8 bogies of goods train derailed in barabanki lucknow
Lucknow

पटरी से उतरे मालगाड़ी के आठ डिब्बे, एक दर्जन से ज्यादा ट्रेन हुई लेट

8 जनवरी 2018

child reached to police station in etawah
Kanpur

'पापा काे एेसे माराे क‌ि रूह कांप जाए', थाने पहुंचे इस 11 साल के बच्चे ने बयां क‌िया गुस्सा

5 जनवरी 2018

ED files supplementary charge sheet against lalu yadav and misa bharti in money laundering case
Bihar

नए केस में फंसे लालू, ED ने 8000 करोड़ के फर्जीवाड़े पर दाखिल की चार्जशीट

6 जनवरी 2018

Athawale raises trouble over Bheema Koregaon violence
National

कोरेगांव हिंसा पर अठावले ने बढ़ाई भाजपा की परेशानी

8 जनवरी 2018

CCTV cameras will be installed at two thousand major locations in up
Lucknow

यूपी के प्रमुख स्थानों पर लगेंगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे, अखिलेश सरकार के दौरान जियो के साथ हुआ था समझौता

8 जनवरी 2018

fodder scam: lalu yadav complaints for feeling cold in jail then judge says play tabla
Jharkhand

लालू की शिकायत जेल में ठंड लगती है, जज की सलाह- तबला बजाइए

5 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

मनोज तिवारी ने गरीबों को पहुंचाई ठंड से राहत, आप सभी से की ये अपील

दिल्ली में कड़ाके की ठंड और जोरदार कोहरे बरस रहा है।

8 जनवरी 2018

DELHI POLICE ARRESTS 2 VEHICLE THEIVES FROM SOUT EAST DELHI 2:00

दिल्ली पुलिस ने दबोचे 2 वाहन चोर, बरामद की 22 मोटर साइकिल

8 जनवरी 2018

FLAT BUYERS IN NOIDA PROTEST AGAINST BUILDERS 3:04

“मोदी जी घर दिलाओ, योगी जी घर दिलाओ”, ग्रेटर नोएडा में फ्लैट बॉयर्स की यही मांग

7 जनवरी 2018

Milind Soman shares sunkissed selfie on instagram with girlfriend Ankita Konwar 1:29

इस सुपरमॉडल ने 29 साल छोटी गर्लफ्रेंड के साथ शेयर की इंटीमेट फोटो

5 जनवरी 2018

INDIAN RAILWAY MASTER PLAN SO THAT TRAINS WILL NOT BE DELAYED IN WINTER SEASON 1:18

अब ट्रेनें नहीं होंगी लेट! रेलवे ने बनाया ‘मास्टरप्लान’

3 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

nursery admission : admissions will in ews category will be done by online draw process
Education

नर्सरी दाखिला : अब EWS वर्ग में ऑनलाइन ड्रा से दाखिला

8 जनवरी 2018

world book fair 2018: can book save environment
Delhi NCR

विश्व पुस्तक मेला: बिगड़ती आबोहवा को क्या किताबें बचाएंगी 

7 जनवरी 2018

placements in du will be done on 17 and 24 january
Delhi NCR

DU में फिर खुलने जा रहे नौकरी पाने के दरवाजे

7 जनवरी 2018

sushil gupta sent notice of defamation to a news channel
Delhi NCR

ऐसी खबर चलाई तो भेजा सुशील गुप्ता ने न्यूज चैनल को मानहानि का नोटिस

7 जनवरी 2018

saturday was to coldest say of this season, temperature went 4.2 degree Celsius
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में रात का पारा गिरकर 4.2 डिसे. पहुंचा, शनिवार रहा सीजन का सबसे ठंडा दिन

7 जनवरी 2018

guru randhawa to perform in asia's biggest festival
Delhi NCR

एशिया के सबसे बड़े बॉलीवुड म्यूजिक फेस्टिवल में गुरु रंधावा, रफ्तार देंगे प्रस्तुति

7 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.