एनआरसी पर केजरीवाल ने ली चुटकी, बोले मनोज तिवारी को छोड़नी पड़ेगी दिल्ली

#WATCH Delhi CM on being asked 'Manoj Tiwari said infiltrators are responsible for attack on a journalist so NRC should be implemented in Delhi': If NRC (National Register of Citizens) is implemented in Delhi then Manoj Tiwari will be the first one who will have to leave Delhi. pic.twitter.com/BCQBR268cU— ANI (@ANI) September 25, 2019
दिल्लीवालों के लिए केजरीवाल ने चुनाव से पहले एक और बड़ा एलान करते हुए कहा है कि अब किराएदार प्रीपेड मीटर लगवा सकेंगे। इस तरह दिल्ली के किरायेदार भी सरकार द्वारा दी जा रही बिजली की सब्सिडी का फायदा उठा सकेंगे।
25 सितंबर 2019