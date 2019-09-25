शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Arvind Kejriwal says If NRC is implemented in Delhi Manoj Tiwari will be first one have to leave

एनआरसी पर केजरीवाल ने ली चुटकी, बोले मनोज तिवारी को छोड़नी पड़ेगी दिल्ली

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 25 Sep 2019 01:22 PM IST
kejriwal and manoj tiwari
kejriwal and manoj tiwari
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने बुधवार को किरायेदारों के लिए मीटर योजना का एलान किया। यह एलान उन्होंने एक प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में किया और इसके अंत में एक सवाल का उत्तर देते हुए उन्होंने भारतीय जनता पार्टी के नेता मनोज तिवारी पर चुटकी ले डाली। 
विज्ञापन
केजरीवाल जब अपनी प्रेस कांफ्रेंस कर लौट रहे थे तो जाते-जाते एक पत्रकार ने उनसे पूछा कि मनोज तिवारी ने कहा है कि घुसपैठिए पत्रकारों पर हमले के लिए जिम्मेदार हैं, इस कारण दिल्ली में एनआरसी लागू होना चाहिए। इस पर आपका क्या कहना है? 

केजरीवाल ने हंसते हुए कहा कि अगर दिल्ली में एनआरसी लागू होती है तो मनोज तिवारी वो पहले शख्स होंगे जिन्हें दिल्ली छोड़नी पड़ेगी।
 


गौरतलब है कि असम में एनआरसी लागू होने के बाद से विभिन्न राज्यों के नेता अपने प्रदेश में एनआरसी लागू करने की मांग कर रहे हैं।
इस नवरात्री कराएं 9 दिन का अनुष्ठान , माँ दुर्गा के आशीर्वाद से होंगी सभी मनोकामनाएं पूरी : 29 सितम्बर - 6 अक्टूबर 2019
अभी आर्डर करें।
विज्ञापन

Recommended

राशिफल
Predictions

आज का राशिफल: क्या कहते हैं सभी राशियों के सितारे

25 सितंबर 2019

atm fraud
Tech Diary

भारत में लाखों ATM धारकों पर खतरा, अकाउंट से गायब हो सकते हैं पैसे

24 सितंबर 2019

Cricket News

आखिर क्यों नहीं ले रहे हैं धोनी संन्यास, क्या होगा इन खिलाड़ियों जैसा हाल?

24 सितंबर 2019

एम एस धोनी
एम एस धोनी
Sunil Gavaskar
कपिल देव
Cricket News

आखिर क्यों नहीं ले रहे हैं धोनी संन्यास, क्या होगा इन खिलाड़ियों जैसा हाल?

24 सितंबर 2019

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Invertis university

अभिव्यक्ति की स्वतंत्रता का अधिकार ही है कॉमकॉन 2019 की चर्चा का प्रमुख विषय
Cricket News

अब कहां और किस हाल में हैं भारत को पहली बार टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप दिलाने वाले ये 11 हिंदुस्तानी

24 सितंबर 2019

2007 विश्व टी-20
गौतम गंभीर
Yusuf Pathan Irfan Pathan
इरफान पठान
Cricket News

अब कहां और किस हाल में हैं भारत को पहली बार टी-20 वर्ल्ड कप दिलाने वाले ये 11 हिंदुस्तानी

24 सितंबर 2019

मीरपुर पाकिस्तान
Jammu

पीओके और पाक में भूकंप से भारी तबाही, 26 लोगों की मौत, 300 से अधिक घायल

25 सितंबर 2019

Bollywood

पत्नी और बच्चों को छोड़ GF संग लिव-इन में रहने लगे थे फिरोज खान, 11 साल पहले गंभीर बीमारी से हुई मौत

24 सितंबर 2019

फिरोज खान
फिरोज खान
फिरोज खान
फिरोज खान
Bollywood

पत्नी और बच्चों को छोड़ GF संग लिव-इन में रहने लगे थे फिरोज खान, 11 साल पहले गंभीर बीमारी से हुई मौत

24 सितंबर 2019

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
Astrology Services

सर्वपितृ अमावस्या के दिन घर बैठे गया में करवायें ज्ञात-अज्ञात पितरों का श्राद्ध - 28 सितम्बर 2019
विज्ञापन
nrc manoj tiwari bjp delhi president arvind kejriwal
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

फाइल फोटो
Prayagraj

आजम खां को इलाहाबाद हाईकोर्ट से बड़ी राहत, 29 एफआईआर पर रोक

25 सितंबर 2019

वायुसेना का विमान
India News

कई एयरबेस पर आत्मघाती हमले की फिराक में जैश के आतंकी, हाईअलर्ट पर वायुसेना

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
Akshay Kumar, Nupur Sanon
Bollywood

तस्वीर शेयर होते ही फिर से ट्रोल हुए अक्षय कुमार, यूजर ने कहा- 'ये कैसे देशभक्त हैं?'

25 सितंबर 2019

अमिताभ बच्चन को दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार
Bollywood

दादा साहेब फाल्के पुरस्कार मिलने पर बोले अमिताभ बच्चन, 'मेरे पास शब्द नहीं हैं'

25 सितंबर 2019

aishwarya rai
Bollywood

इस वजह से आराध्या को स्कूल से लेने खुद पहुंचीं ऐश्वर्या राय, कैमरा देख ये था रिएक्शन

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
swami chinmayanand case SIT arrested girl in shahjahanpur
Bareilly

चिन्मयानंद के बाद अब आरोप लगाने वाली छात्रा भी गिरफ्तार, जमानत अर्जी पर कुछ देर में आएगा फैसला

25 सितंबर 2019

पिता का फूटा दर्द
Delhi NCR

जिसने MBBS में टॉप किया वो आत्महत्या कैसे कर सकती है, पिता का फूटा दर्द

25 सितंबर 2019

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

कश्मीर मुद्दा: आखिरकार इमरान ने मानी हार, वैश्विक नेताओं पर फोड़ा नाकामी का ठीकरा

25 सितंबर 2019

pm modi, elvis presley
Hollywood

कौन हैं अमेरिकी रॉकस्टार एल्विस प्रेस्ली, जिससे डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने की मोदी की तुलना

25 सितंबर 2019

सुफ्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

अयोध्या मामला: मुस्लिम पक्ष ने माना, राम चबूतरा भगवान राम का जन्मस्थान

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

Kejriwal announce Huge Relief for all Renters in Delhi pre paid meter scheme for tenants
Delhi NCR

मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल का बड़ा एलान, अब किरायेदार भी लगवा सकेंगे अपना मीटर

दिल्लीवालों के लिए केजरीवाल ने चुनाव से पहले एक और बड़ा एलान करते हुए कहा है कि अब किराएदार प्रीपेड मीटर लगवा सकेंगे। इस तरह दिल्ली के किरायेदार भी सरकार द्वारा दी जा रही बिजली की सब्सिडी का फायदा उठा सकेंगे।

25 सितंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
कुलदीप सेंगर
Delhi NCR

एम्स से डिस्चार्ज की गई उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता, परिवार को दिल्ली में रुकने के निर्देश

25 सितंबर 2019

पाकिस्तान अधिकृत कश्मीर में भारी तबाही
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली-एनसीआर समेत उत्तर भारत में महसूस किए गए तेज भूकंप के झटके, पीओके में भारी तबाही

24 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः स्पेशल सेल और बदमाशों के बीच जबरदस्त मुठभेड़, दो बदमाश घायल

25 सितंबर 2019

2
Delhi NCR

नया कानून बना परिवहन विभाग के गले की फांस, इस महीने नहीं कटा एक भी चालान

25 सितंबर 2019

बाबा रामदेव
Delhi NCR

गांधी परिवार चाहता था अमित शाह जेल में ही खत्म हो जाएं- स्वामी रामदेव

24 सितंबर 2019

नरेंद्र
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः द्वारका में प्रॉपर्टी डीलर को गोलियों से भूना, रंजिश का अंदेशा

25 सितंबर 2019

delhi bjp
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में भाजपा का जन जागरण अभियान आज से, नड्डा करेंगे शुरुआत

25 सितंबर 2019

एम्स
Delhi NCR

उन्नाव दुष्कर्म पीड़िता को एम्स से छुट्टी मिली, कोर्ट ने कहा परिवार दिल्ली में रहे

25 सितंबर 2019

इस अवसर पर लगाई गई एक प्रदर्शनी
Delhi NCR

एम्स का 64वां स्थापना दिवस आज, स्वास्थ्य मंत्री करेंगे एप लॉन्च

25 सितंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

चिन्मयानंद पर रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली लड़की गिरफ्तार, 14 दिन के लिए भेजी गई शाहजहांपुर जेल

पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री स्वामी चिन्मयानंद पर रेप का आरोप लगाने वाली लड़की को 14 दिन की न्यायिक हिरासत में शाहजहांपुर जेल भेज दिया गया है। छात्रा की गिरफ्तारी पर उसके परिजनों ने सवाल खड़े किए।

25 सितंबर 2019

concept pic 3:02

शरीर पर आग रखकर होता है लोगों का इलाज, सालों पुरानी है परम्परा

25 सितंबर 2019

मिग-21 1:04

ग्वालियर में मिग-21 दुर्घटनाग्रस्त, दोनों पायलट सुरक्षित

25 सितंबर 2019

जैश 1:27

पीएम मोदी, अमित शाह और डोभाल पर हमले की तैयारी में जैश, अनुच्छेद 370 हटाने का लेना चाहता है बदला

25 सितंबर 2019

इमरान 1:22

इमरान खान ने कश्मीर पर मानी हार, कहा- सच कहूं तो नहीं मिला दुनिया का समर्थन

25 सितंबर 2019

Related

रामलीला की तैयारियां...
Delhi NCR

दो साल पहले शुरू हुई थी देश की एकमात्र बाल रामलीला

25 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: चप्पल गलत बनाने का विरोध किया तो धारदार हथियार से कर दी हत्या

25 सितंबर 2019

पीड़ित महिला पत्रकार
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: महिला पत्रकार से झपटमारी मामले में तीन पुलिसकर्मी निलंबित 

25 सितंबर 2019

demo pic
Delhi NCR

कुत्तों के भौंकने पर दंपती और बुजुर्ग को चाकू मारा

25 सितंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

बदमाशों ने फल कारोबारी को गोलियों से भूना, लोनी के प्रेमनगर कॉलोनी का मामला

25 सितंबर 2019

दिल्ली मेट्रो (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

द्वारका-नजफगढ़ कॉरिडोर का सुरक्षा निरीक्षण आज

25 सितंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited