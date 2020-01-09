जेएनयू हिंसा पर केजरीवाल का बड़ा बयान, 'जब ऊपर से ही ऑर्डर हो तो पुलिस क्या कर सकती है'

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal: Delhi Police kya kar sakti hai? Oopar se aadesh agar aayega ki aapko hinsa nahi rokni, law and order theek nahi karna hai to vo bichare kya karenge? Agar nahi manenge to suspend ho jayenge pic.twitter.com/HfZQKtxY13— ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2020
दिल्ली से नोएडा के सेक्टर-24 स्थित ईएसआईसी अस्पताल में भीषण आग लगने से हड़कंप मच गया है। घटना की सूचना दमकल विभाग को दी गई जिसके बाद दमकल की तीन गाड़ियां आग बुझाने के लिए मौके पर पहुंची हैं।
9 जनवरी 2020