जेएनयू हिंसा पर केजरीवाल का बड़ा बयान, 'जब ऊपर से ही ऑर्डर हो तो पुलिस क्या कर सकती है'

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 09 Jan 2020 02:29 PM IST
अरविंद केजरीवाल
अरविंद केजरीवाल - फोटो : आप ट्विटर अकाउंट
जेएनयू हिंसा पर पहली बार बोलते हुए दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने परोक्ष रूप से केंद्र सरकार पर निशाना साधा है। उन्होंने जिस वक्त जेएनयू में हिंसा हो रही थी उस वक्त दिल्ली पुलिस की शिथिलता पर कहा है कि इसमें पुलिस की कोई गलती नहीं है।
केजरीवाल ने कहा कि दिल्ली पुलिस क्या कर सकती है? ऊपर से आदेश अगर आएगा कि आपको हिंसा नहीं रोकनी, कानून-व्यवस्था ठीक नहीं करनी है तो वो बेचारे क्या करेंग? अगर नहीं मानेंगे तो सस्पेंड हो जाएंगे।

 
jnu jnu protest jnu violence arvind kejriwal delhi police jnu 2020 delhi election 2020 delhi assembly election 2020 election
