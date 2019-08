दिल्ली सरकार का बड़ा एलान, 200 यूनिट तक बिजली खर्च करने पर नहीं करना होगा भुगतान

Delhi CM: People used to pay Rs 622 for 200 units of electricity till y'day, now it's free. For 250 units they used to pay Rs 800,now they'll pay Rs 252. For 300 units they used to pay Rs 971,now they'll pay Rs 526. For 400 units, they used to pay Rs 1320, now they'll pay Rs 1075 https://t.co/HX8B4VVYEK