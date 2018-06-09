शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   arvind kejriwal angry to pm narendra modi and lg anil baijal for water board files in delhi

पीएम मोदी और एलजी पर भड़के केजरीवाल, बोले- सभी विभाग को पैरालाइज कर दिल्ली के लोगों को न दें तकलीफ

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 09 Jun 2018 06:28 PM IST
m arvind kejriwal
m arvind kejriwal
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने उप राज्यपाल से जरूरी चर्चा करने के लिए समय मांगा है। इससे पहले केजरीवाल ने सीबीआई और एंटी करप्शन ब्यूरो जल बोर्ड पर आरोप लगाया कि वे कैसी भी फाइले उठा रही हैं। उन्होंने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा, किसी एक विषय पर जांच नहीं हो रही है क्योंकि उस अब मेरे पास उस मंत्रायल का प्रभार है तो उनकी कोशिश है कि मुझे किसी तरह से फंसा दिया जाए। पीएम मोदी, एलजी और बीजेपी अगर आपके पास कोई विशेष जानकारी है तो जरूर जांच करें। लेकिन दिल्ली सरकार के सभी विभाग को पैरालाइज कर दिल्ली के लोगों को तकलीफ न दें।

 
आगे पढ़ें

अब पाईये 3,50,000 से भी ज़्यादा रिश्ते, अपने समुदाय से familyshaadi.com पर। आज ही रजिस्टर करें।
delhi news arvind kejriwal narendra modi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

fasting
Fitness

उपवास रखते हैं तो हो जाएं सावधान, हो सकते हैं शुगर की बीमारी के शिकार, जानिए कैसे

9 जून 2018

madhuri
Bollywood

22 साल पुरानी इस फिल्म पर ऋषि कपूर ने खोला बड़ा राज, तुरंत माधुरी ने दिया ऐसा जवाब

9 जून 2018

सुहाना खान
Bollywood

PHOTOS: ग्लैमरस अंदाज में दिखीं शाहरुख की बेटी सुहाना, लंदन के एक क्लब में हुईं स्पॉट

9 जून 2018

तैमूर के संग करीना और सैफ
Bollywood

मुंबई छोड़ लंदन की सड़कों पर देखे गए तैमूर, करीना और सैफ के साथ एन्जॉय कर रहे छुट्टियां

9 जून 2018

football
Weird Stories

जब एक बिल्ली के लिए भरना पड़ा 27 लाख का फाइन, हैरान कर देने वाला है ये अजीबोगरीब मामला

9 जून 2018

ranveer singh
Bollywood

शादी से पहले रणवीर सिंह और दीपिका पादुकोण ने किया ऐसा काम, अब फेरे लेना हो गया तय

9 जून 2018

Veere Di Wedding - Hindi
Bollywood

दूसरे हफ्ते भी करीना-सोनम की 'वीरे दी वेडिंग' कमाई के मामले में आगे, जानें कलेक्शन

9 जून 2018

2.0
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार को लगा बड़ा झटका, 450 करोड़ में बनी फिल्म इस वजह से फिर लटकी

9 जून 2018

uday chopra
Bollywood

उदय चोपड़ा ने 25 करोड़ में बेचा महल जैसा घर, होश उड़ाने वाली तस्वीरें आईं सामने

9 जून 2018

मीका सिंह
Bollywood

मीका सिंह ने राखी सावंत को जबरन पकड़कर खुलेआम की थी ये हरकत, हर कोई रह गया था हैरान

9 जून 2018

Most Read

मीडिया से मुख्ाातिब अखिलेश यादव
Agra

अखिलेश बोले, सरकारी बंगले के नाम पर बदनाम न करे BJP, जो नुकसान हुआ कर दूंगा भरपाई

यूपी के पूर्व मुंख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के सरकारी बंगले के अंदर की बदहाल तस्वीरें सामने आने के उन्होंने शनिवार को वृंदावन इसका जवाब दिया।

9 जून 2018

accident
Dehradun

उत्तराखंड: हैड़ाखान में कार पहाड़ी से नीचे गिरी, लोक गायक सहित तीन की मौत और दो घायल

9 जून 2018

Heavy rain, storm devastation in himachal pradesh
Shimla

हिमाचल में मूसलाधार बारिश और तूफान से भारी नुकसान, घरों-दुकानों में घुसा पानी

9 जून 2018

cm jairam thakur statement over heli taxi services in himachal
Shimla

इन शहरों के लिए भी शुरू होगी हेली टैक्सी सेवा, सीएम जयराम ने किया खुलासा

9 जून 2018

सोलर कार पर सवार स्टूडेंट्स
Agra

आगरा के स्टूडेंट्स ने बनाई ऐसी कार, जो 9 रुपए में चलेगी 30 किमी, कई और भी हैं खूबियां

9 जून 2018

डिप्टी सीएम डॉ. दिनेश शर्मा
Varanasi

डिप्टी सीएम दिनेश शर्मा ने कहा, अब बीस दिन की होगी यूपी बोर्ड परीक्षा

9 जून 2018

Children born from next month will get baby care kit
Shimla

अगले माह से जन्म लेने वाले बच्चों को मिलेगी बेबी केयर किट, मंत्री ने की घोषणा

9 जून 2018

demo pic
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीवाले फर्जी डॉक्टर से सावधान! इलाज देने के नाम पर ले लेते हैं जान

9 जून 2018

saint committed suicide by hanging in etah
Agra

अब पप्पू के बिना जिंदगी व्यर्थ है...लिखकर साधु ने कर ली आत्महत्या

9 जून 2018

फाइल फोटो
Agra

बसपा के पूर्व मंत्री हो सकते हैं गिरफ्तार, इस नेता पर भी लटकी तलवार

9 जून 2018

Related Videos

हॉरर किलिंग के शिकार अंकित सक्सेना के घरवालों ने दी इफ्तार की दावत

चार महीने पहले जिस अंकित सक्सेना की हत्या हुई थी जिसका आरोप एक मुस्लिम परिवार पर लगा था उस अंकित के घरवालों ने अपने घर पर इफ्तार की दावत दी। इसके पीछे उनका मकसद धर्म के नाम पर समाज में व्याप्त खाई को पाटना था।

4 जून 2018

UTTARAKHAND 3:01

हाई अलर्ट : मौसम हुआ बेरहम, उत्तराखंड में चार जगह फटे बादल

1 जून 2018

CNG PRICE 1:28

दिल्ली-एनसीआर में सीएनजी डेढ़ रुपये तक महंगी

28 मई 2018

हत्या 1:44

VIDEO: शाम ढलते ही युवक की ऐसे हुई बीच चौराहे पर हत्या

27 मई 2018

हादसा 1:43

VIDEO: दिल्ली में तेज रफ्तार बनी कहर, ऐसे उड़ गए गाड़ी के परखच्चे

24 मई 2018

Recommended

delhi police
Delhi NCR

फ्लैट में मृत मिले तीन नाइजीरियाई युवक, ड्रग्स की ओवरडोज से मौत होने की आशंका

2 जून 2018

delhi HC
Delhi NCR

दुष्कर्म के लिए मौत की सजा के प्रस्ताव को चुनौती, 31 जुलाई को होगी सुनवाई

2 जून 2018

messive fire
Delhi NCR

मालवीय नगर के रबर गोदाम में लगी भीषण आग, मौके पर 15 फायर ब्रिगेड की गाड़ियां

29 मई 2018

file photo
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली एनसीआर में बदल सकता है मौसम, चल सकती है धूल भरी आंधी

19 मई 2018

four pages missing from du corporate accounting question paper
Delhi NCR

डीयू के कॉरपोरेट अकाउंटिंग प्रश्न पत्र से चार पेज गायब, फोटोकॉपी करवाकर ली गई परीक्षा

17 मई 2018

हड़ताल
Delhi NCR

72 घंटे के लिए भूख हड़ताल पर बैठे रेलकर्मी, ये रखी मांगें

10 मई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Invertis Univercity

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.