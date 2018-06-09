CBI n ACB started randomly picking files from DJB. No specific enquiry. Becoz now I am Min-in-charge, their effort is somehow frame me in somethingPM, LG n BJP - If u hv specific info, pl investigate. But don’t victimize Delhi’s people by paralyzing all depts of Del govt. — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 9, 2018
I am told PM is very angry wid present LG. PM thinks Mr Baijal not creating sufficient obstacles. Becoz despite all obstacles by LG, Del govt doing phenomenal work for people. Thats the reason Mr Jung was also removed. https://t.co/wp1WGUDHcN— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) June 5, 2018
यूपी के पूर्व मुंख्यमंत्री और समाजवादी पार्टी के अध्यक्ष अखिलेश यादव के सरकारी बंगले के अंदर की बदहाल तस्वीरें सामने आने के उन्होंने शनिवार को वृंदावन इसका जवाब दिया।
9 जून 2018