Delhi: कश्मीरी गेट इलाके में कारोबारी से चार लाख रुपये की लूट, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

देश की राजधानी दिल्ली में प्रगति मैदान टनल में लूटपाट के बाद के बाद अब एक और लूट की वारदात सामने आई है। बताया जा रहा है कि दिल्ली के कश्मीरी गेट इलाके में एक कारोबारी से करीब चार लाख रुपये की लूट हुई है। फिलहाल पुलिस मामले की जांच में जुटी है।

Information was received that around Rs 4 lakhs have been looted from a businessman in Delhi's Kashmere Gate area last evening. Investigation is being done: Delhi Police