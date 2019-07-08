शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Army officer of Subedar Major rank allegedly committed suicide in Vasant Vihar Delhi

दिल्ली के वसंत विहार इलाके में सेना अधिकारी ने की आत्महत्या

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 08 Jul 2019 08:52 PM IST
डेमो
डेमो - फोटो : डेमो
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली के वसंत विहार इलाके में सोमवार को एक सेना अधिकारी ने आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने बताया कि सुबेदार मेजर रैंक पर सेना में सेवारत थे। वह दिल्ली के वसंत विहार इलाके में रह रहे थे। फिलहाल, पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Recommended

astrology meaning and effects of snake in dreams
Metaphysical

स्वप्न शास्त्र: क्या आपके सपने में भी दिखाई देते हैं अक्सर सांप, जानें इसका मतलब

8 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर के फोन में ये थी मीरा की पहली तस्वीर, रोमांटिक पोस्ट लिखकर दिया सरप्राइज

8 जुलाई 2019

Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput
Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput
Bollywood

शाहिद कपूर के फोन में ये थी मीरा की पहली तस्वीर, रोमांटिक पोस्ट लिखकर दिया सरप्राइज

8 जुलाई 2019

झरना नाले में गिरी बस
Agra

एक्सप्रेस वे बस हादसा: 150 किमी की 'रफ्तार' से आई मौत, 60 फीट नीचे नाले में समाईं 29 जिंदगियां

8 जुलाई 2019

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Lovely Professional University

एलपीयू ही बेस्ट च्वॉइस क्यों है इंजीनियरिंग और अन्य कोर्सों के लिए
Chanakya Success Mantra
Wellness

चाणक्य नीति: इंसान के अंदर होते हैं चार पैदाइशी गुण, मुश्किल हालात में आते हैं काम

8 जुलाई 2019

अस्पताल में भर्ती प्रेमिका
Kanpur

सुहागरात के दिन पत्नी से पहले प्रेमिका को दिया ऑफर, बोला मेरे दोस्त से बनाओ संबंध, इंकार पर काटा गला

8 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

क्या इस एक्ट्रेस के प्यार में बुमराह हुए 'बोल्ड', अफेयर की खबरों पर अब दिया जवाब

8 जुलाई 2019

jasprit bumrah
anupama parameswaran
anupama parameswaran
bumrah and rashi khanna
Bollywood

क्या इस एक्ट्रेस के प्यार में बुमराह हुए 'बोल्ड', अफेयर की खबरों पर अब दिया जवाब

8 जुलाई 2019

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
Astrology

जीवन में हैं परेशान, कॉल करिए ज्योतिषाचार्य को औऱ पाइए सारी समस्याओं का समाधान
विज्ञापन
army army officer vasant vihar delhi suicide murder police delhi police
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

australia cricket team
Cricket News

सेमीफाइनल से पहले ऑस्ट्रेलिया के लिए बुरी खबर, चोट की वजह से बाहर हुए दो धाकड़ खिलाड़ी

8 जुलाई 2019

प्रह्लाद जोशी
India News

सिद्धारमैया और कुमारस्वामी के बीच सत्ता संघर्ष कर्नाटक में राजनीतिक संकट की वजह : भाजपा

8 जुलाई 2019

Startup
Business

घरेलू स्टार्टअप में बढ़ेगा पूंजी निवेश, निवेश जुटाने पर देना होता था 30 फीसदी एंजल टैक्स 

8 जुलाई 2019

संजीव भट्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी संजीव भट्ट की पत्नी बोली- मेरे पति राजनीतिक प्रतिशोध के शिकार

8 जुलाई 2019

iran-america
World

अमेरिका को ईरान की खुली चेतावनी- यूरेनियम संवर्धन को किसी भी स्तर पर ले जाएंगे

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
अरुण जेटली
India News

जेटली का सवाल- अच्छे अर्थशास्त्र व चतुर राजनीति के बीच क्या चुनें

7 जुलाई 2019

मसूद अजहर (फाइल फोटो)
India News

पाकिस्तान ने भारत में हुई आतंकी वारदातों में नहीं माना मसूद-सईद का हाथ

7 जुलाई 2019

आधार कार्ड
India News

50,000 से अधिक के नकद लेनदेन में 'पैन' की जगह कर सकते हैं 'आधार' का इस्तेमाल 

7 जुलाई 2019

सर्दी जुकाम
Health & Fitness

मौसम की बीमारियों से ना हों परेशान, ये घरेलू नुस्खे दिलाएंगे छुटकारा

7 जुलाई 2019

moon
Opinion

चांद से जुड़ी कहानियों का सफर : वहां रहने वाला नहीं मरेगा

7 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

बारिश
Delhi NCR

रिमझिम बारिश में भीगने को तैयार दिल्ली एनसीआर, जमकर बरसेंगे बादल, गिरेगा तापमान

मौसम विभाग ने भविष्यवाणी की है कि दिल्ली के साथ फरीदाबाद, सोहना, गुरुग्राम, रोहतक, अलीगढ़, हाथरस, बरसाना, मथुरा और राजगढ़ में अगले कुछ घंटों में झमाझम बारिश होगी। 

8 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia
Delhi NCR

राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट ने मुख्यमंत्री केजरीवाल और सिसोदिया को किया तलब, 16 को होंगे पेश

8 जुलाई 2019

हड़ताल पर बैठे डॉक्टर
Delhi NCR

डॉक्टर से मारपीट के बाद दिल्ली के पांच अस्पतालों में हड़ताल, इमरजेंसी सेवाएं ठप, एम्स ने किया समर्थन

8 जुलाई 2019

दिल्ली पुलिस
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस की बड़ी उपलब्धी- तस्करी से बचाए गए 333 बच्चे, 57 लापता को भी खोज निकाला

8 जुलाई 2019

डीसीपी- उत्तर पूर्वी दिल्ली
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: वांटेड राजा मेवाती व पुलिस के बीच मुठभेड़, अपराधी और एक कॉन्सटेबल घायल

8 जुलाई 2019

kejriwal and baijal
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली के भ्रष्ट अधिकारी किए जाएंगे जबरन सेवानिवृत्त, मंत्रियों को सूची बनाने के निर्देश

8 जुलाई 2019

डॉक्टर की पिटाई
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः लोकनायक अस्पताल में डॉक्टर से मारपीट, आज से हड़ताल का एलान

8 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

सीलमपुर में गोली मार कर व्यक्ति की हत्या, पकड़े जाने पर चोर ने दी थी जान से मारने की धमकी

8 जुलाई 2019

DELHI HIGH COURT
Delhi NCR

कोई नौ माह तक बंधक बनाकर कैसे कर सकता है दुष्कर्म: हाईकोर्ट

8 जुलाई 2019

ओपी चौटाला
Delhi NCR

हरियाणा के पूर्व सीएम ही कर रहे थे मोबाइल का इस्तेमाल, जांच में खुलासा 

8 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

पीएम मोदी के लिए गुजरात की लोक गायिका गीता रबारी ने गाया गीत, पीएम ने ट्वीट के जरिए की तारीफ

गुजरात की लोक गायिका गीता रबारी ने प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ मुलाकात की। मुलाकात के बाद गीता रबारी ने पीएम मोदी पर लिखा एक लोकगीत भी सुनाया। यहां देखिए आखिर कौन है गीता रबारी जिसकी तारीफ में पीएम मोदी ने किया ट्वीट।

8 जुलाई 2019

CONCEPT 3:19

मॉनसून में नुकसानदायक हो सकता है इन चीजों का खाना

8 जुलाई 2019

विश्व कप 2019 3:58

एक बार फिर कोहली और विलियमसन की होगी जंग, 11 साल बाद विश्व कप में आमने-सामने

8 जुलाई 2019

लखनऊ 3:59

अब ऑटो, टैंपो और ई-रिक्शा में म्यूजिक बजा तो कटेगा चालान

8 जुलाई 2019

concept pic 3:24

सौरव गांगुली को आज भी है लार्ड्स में टी-शर्ट उतारने का पछतावा

8 जुलाई 2019

Related

पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आरोपी
Delhi NCR

जेवर में झूठी आन के लिए की थी बेटी की हत्या, मां और चाचा हुए गिरफ्तार

7 जुलाई 2019

arrest
Delhi NCR

लाल कुआं बवाल: अब तक 10 नाबालिग समेत 17 गिरफ्तार

7 जुलाई 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

मंगोलपुरी में दंपती ने की आत्महत्या, पंखे से लटक रही थी महिला

8 जुलाई 2019

ऑपरेशन क्लीन अभियान विफल
Delhi NCR

नोएडा: फेल हुआ पुलिस का ‘ऑपरेशन क्लीन’ अभियान, जाम से राहत नहीं

8 जुलाई 2019

अमित शाह से मिले अमूल्य पटनायक
Delhi NCR

हौजकाजी बवालः अब तक नौ लोगों की गिरफ्तारी, दिल्ली पुलिस कमिश्नर को गृहमंत्री ने लगाई फटकार

4 जुलाई 2019

प्रदर्शन
Delhi NCR

सुब्रमण्यम स्वामी के घर गरजे कांग्रेसी, सार्वजनिक तौर पर माफी की मांग

8 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए
अमर उजाला लाइट ऐप चुनें
Add to Home Screen
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited