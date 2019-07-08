दिल्ली के वसंत विहार इलाके में सेना अधिकारी ने की आत्महत्या

दिल्ली के वसंत विहार इलाके में सोमवार को एक सेना अधिकारी ने आत्महत्या कर ली। पुलिस ने बताया कि सुबेदार मेजर रैंक पर सेना में सेवारत थे। वह दिल्ली के वसंत विहार इलाके में रह रहे थे। फिलहाल, पुलिस मामले की जांच कर रही है।

Delhi: According to police, a serving army officer of Subedar-Major rank allegedly committed suicide in Vasant Vihar police station limits, today; police investigation on