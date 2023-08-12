Suheldev Express: सुहेलदेव एक्सप्रेस के दो कोच की बत्ती गुल, नाराज यात्रियों ने TTE को शौचालय में किया बंद

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
सुहेलदेव एक्स्प्रेस के दो कोच में बत्ती गुल हो गई। जिससे यात्री परेशान हो गए और उन्होंने अपना सारा गुस्सा टीटीई पर निकाल दिया। दरअसल, ट्रेन दिल्ली के आनंद विहार से यूपी के गाजीपुर के लिए जैसे ही रवाना हुई तो उसके कुछ ही देर बाद ट्रेन के दो कोच में पावर फेल्योर होने के चलते बत्ती गुल हो गई। जिसके बाद गुस्साए यात्रियों ने टीटीई को शौचायल में बंद कर दिया।
VIDEO | Due to a power failure in B1 and B2 coaches, the angry passengers created a ruckus and locked the TTE in the toilet in the Suhaildev Superfast Express going from Anand Vihar Terminal to Ghazipur on Friday. Soon after the departure of the train from Anand Vihar Terminal,… pic.twitter.com/cr1pIk5KSX— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) August 11, 2023
