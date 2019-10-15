एनएसजी के स्थापना दिवस पर पहुंचे गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, कहा- आतंकवाद पर हमारी जीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति

Home Minister at NSG Foundation Day celebrations: Terrorism is a bane for any society. Our country has suffered the plight of terrorism more than any other country in world. We're committed to zero-tolerance policy on terrorism. Today, I'm assured of our security because of NSG. pic.twitter.com/QoNbUp1iV4— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
#WATCH National Security Guard (NSG) Foundation Day celebrations underway at Manesar in Haryana pic.twitter.com/94BZBLQzZs— ANI (@ANI) October 15, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
देश का रियल एस्टेट क्षेत्र सुस्ती के दौर से गुजर रहा है। इसका असर सस्ते मकानों (फ्लैट) की बिक्री पर भी देखने को मिल रहा है।
15 अक्टूबर 2019