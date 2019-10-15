शहर चुनें

Amit Shah reach NSG foundation day program manesar says we have zero tolerance policy on terrorism

एनएसजी के स्थापना दिवस पर पहुंचे गृहमंत्री अमित शाह, कहा- आतंकवाद पर हमारी जीरो टॉलरेंस की नीति

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गुरुग्राम(मानेसर) Updated Tue, 15 Oct 2019 11:53 AM IST
एनएसजी स्थापना दिवस पर पहुंचे अमित शाह
एनएसजी स्थापना दिवस पर पहुंचे अमित शाह - फोटो : ani
हरियाणा के मानेसर में आज नेशनल सिक्योरिटी गार्ड (एनएसजी) का स्थापना दिवस मनाया गया। इस मौके पर गृहमंत्री अमित शाह भी मौजूद रहे। उन्होंने एनएसजी कमांडोज द्वारा की जा रही सभी प्रस्तुतियां देखीं और फिर जवानों को संबोधित भी किया।
अमित शाह ने एनएसजी कमांडोज को संबोधित करते हुए आतंकवाद पर अपनी सरकार के जीरो टॉलरेंस की प्रतिबद्धता को दोहराया। उन्होंने कहा कि आतंकवाद किसी भी समाज के लिए अभिशाप है।

गृहमंत्री आगे बोले कि हमारे देश ने आतंकवाद के दर्द को दुनिया के किसी भी देश से ज्यादा झेला है। हम आतंकवाद के प्रति जीरो-टॉलरेंस की नीति के प्रति प्रतिबद्ध हैं। आज मैं एनएसजी की वजह से यह आश्वस्त होकर कह सकता हूं कि हमारा समाज सुरक्षित है।




 
