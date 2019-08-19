शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Alliance Air 9643 Delhi-Jaipur flight made emergency landing due to technical fault at IGI

दिल्ली से जयपुर जा रहे एयर इंडिया के विमान में आई खराबी, हुई इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 10:21 PM IST
एयर इंडिया (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
एयर इंडिया (सांकेतिक तस्वीर) - फोटो : Social Media (File Photo)
ख़बर सुनें
दिल्ली-जयपुर एयर इंडिया की विमान संख्या 9643 में तकनीकी खराबी आ गई जिसके बाद इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग कराई गई। सोमवार रात करीब 8.45 बजे इंदिरा गांधी अंतर्राष्टीय एयरपोर्ट पर विमान की इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग कराई गई।
विज्ञापन
 
विज्ञापन

Recommended

बच्चे को अगवा करने की कोशिश के बाद ग्रामीणों ने कार फूंकी
Agra

कासगंज: बालक के अपहरण पर युवकों की पिटाई, ग्रामीणों ने कार में आग लगाई

19 अगस्त 2019

हत्या के बाद पहुंचे पुलिस के आला अधिकारी
Agra

एटाः गोली मारकर युवक की हत्या, पुलिस के सामने से फरार हो गए हत्यारोपी

19 अगस्त 2019

घटनास्थल पर जांच पड़ताल करती पुलिस की टीम
Agra

खंदौली में गला काटकर युवक की हत्या, यमुना एक्सप्रेसवे के सर्विस रोड के किनारे मिला शव

19 अगस्त 2019

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
TAMS

बनाएं डिजिटल मीडिया में करियर, कोर्स के बाद प्लेसमेंट का भी मौका
गोवर्धन के हनुमानबाग आश्रम के भंडारे में पहुंचे समाजवादी पार्टी के महासचिव राज्यसभा सांसद प्रो. रामगोपाल यादव
Agra

रामगोपाल यादव का भाजपा पर निशाना, बोले- झूठ बोलते हैं भाजपा के लोग

19 अगस्त 2019

कासगंज सहावर के गांव किलौनी की आबादी तक पहुंचा बाढ़ का पानी
Agra

बढ़ रही गंगानदी की रौद्रता, आबादी तक दस्तक दे रहा पानी, ग्रामीणों में बेचैनी

19 अगस्त 2019

डेमो
Agra

अवध एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन लूटकांडः वेंडरों से पूछताछ, हिरासत में लिए कई लोग

19 अगस्त 2019

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
Astrology Services

अपनी संतान की लंबी आयु के लिए इस जन्माष्टमी मथुरा में संतान गोपाल पाठ और हवन करवाएं - 24 अगस्त 2019
विज्ञापन
igi airport air india cisf control room
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

लोकसभा (फाइल फोटो)
India News

200 पूर्व लोकसभा सांसदों ने अब तक नहीं खाली किए बंगले

19 अगस्त 2019

NRC
India News

दस्तावेज की जांच में गड़बड़ी करने वाले अधिकारी पर कार्रवाई कर सकती है एनआरसी अथॉरिटी

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
महिला को पिलाया तेजाब (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Aligarh

ससुरालवालों ने पहले महिला को पीटा, फिर पिलाया तेजाब, हालत गंभीर

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

तंजानिया में तेल टैंकर धमाके में मरने वालों की संख्या बढ़कर 95 हुई

19 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

शर्मनाक: नेपाल में महिला को डायन बता जबरन मैला खिलाया, महिलाओं ने ही की ज्यादती

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
चाकू से काटी नाक
Bareilly

चाकू से तलाकशुदा पत्नी की काटी नाक, तीन के खिलाफ मुकदमा दर्ज

19 अगस्त 2019

मृतक अब्दुल साजिद
Delhi NCR

बिस्कुट के रेपर को लेकर हुए विवाद में युवक की हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार, एक फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

Trichy Road Accident
India News

तमिलनाडु में 70 फीट गहरी खाई में जा गिरा वाहन, तीन बच्चों समेत आठ लोगों की दर्दनाक मौत

19 अगस्त 2019

बदमाश ने लूटे पैसे (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Gorakhpur

यूपी: अधिवक्ता दंपती को बेहोश कर लूटा, चलती कार से फेंककर फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

ट्रेनें प्रभावित (सांकेतकि तस्वीर)
Meerut

ट्रैक पर भरा पानी, चार एक्सप्रेस ट्रेनें प्रभावित, यात्री परेशान

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

यमुना नदी में बढ़ा जलस्तर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली में बाढ़ का खतरा, वार्निंग लेवल को पार कर गया पानी, केजरीवाल ने बुलाई बैठक

दिल्ली में बढ़ रहे बाढ़ के खतरों के मद्देनजर सोमवार को सरकार की उच्चस्तरीय बैठक के बाद मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने प्रेस कांफ्रेंस में राजधानी के लोगों को सतर्क रहने की सलाह दी।

19 अगस्त 2019

विज्ञापन
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: मंडी हाउस इलाके में सॉलिसीटर जनरल की पत्नी से बाइक सवार बदमाशों ने छीना मोबाइल

19 अगस्त 2019

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia reaches AIIMS to meet Arun Jaitley
Delhi NCR

अरुण जेटली की हालत बेहद नाजुक, एम्स पहुंचे लालकृष्ण आडवाणी

19 अगस्त 2019

मृतक अब्दुल साजिद
Delhi NCR

बिस्कुट के रेपर को लेकर हुए विवाद में युवक की हत्या, एक गिरफ्तार, एक फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

चाइनीज मांझे से कटी गर्दन
Delhi NCR

चीनी मांझे से एक और इंजीनियर का गला कटा, अस्पताल में मौत से जूझ रहा पहला पीड़ित

19 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

शादी की उम्र समान करने की मांग वाली याचिका पर सुनवाई आज

19 अगस्त 2019

एनसीसी
Delhi NCR

ट्रिपल आइटी संस्थानों में मिलेगी एनसीसी की ट्रेनिंग, दो वर्षों की मशक्कत के बाद मिली मान्यता

19 अगस्त 2019

बैलगाड़ी सवार होकर लोगों ने पार की सड़क
Delhi NCR

बारिश से दिल्ली में जगह-जगह भरा पानी, बैलगाड़ी वालों ने जमकर की कमाई

19 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

मौज-मस्ती के लिए गूगल से तलाशा एस्कोर्ट सर्विस का नंबर, होटल के बाहर से कैश लेकर ठग फरार

19 अगस्त 2019

जेएनयू में छात्र संघ चुनाव
Delhi NCR

जेएनयू छात्रसंघ चुनाव : कन्हैया का मोदी की नीतियों पर हमला, मनोज तिवारी ने जगाई देशभक्ति की अलख

19 अगस्त 2019

Recommended Videos

इंदौर और भोपाल में मेट्रो रेल प्रोजेक्ट के लिए नई दिल्ली में हुआ एमओयू

इंदौर और भोपाल मेट्रो रेल प्रोजेक्ट के लिए नई दिल्ली में भारत सरकार, मध्यप्रदेश सरकार और मध्यप्रदेश मेट्रो रेल कार्पोरेशन के बीच एमओयू हुआ। इंदौर और भोपाल के मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट का पहला चरण साल 2022 के आखिर में या 2023 की शुरुआत तक पूरा हो सकेगा।

19 अगस्त 2019

तेंदुआ 1:17

घायल तेदुंए का फोटो ले रहा था शख्स, अचानक हो गया हमला

19 अगस्त 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:32

राम मंदिर में सोने की ईंट लगवाएगा ये मुगल वंशज !

19 अगस्त 2019

भारत 3:01

विदेशी धरती पर तिरंगे के सम्मान के लिए पाक समर्थकों से भिड़ गईं पूनम जोशी और शाजिया इल्मी

19 अगस्त 2019

मीका सिंह 4:07

पाकिस्तान में परफॉर्मेंस करने को लेकर मीका सिंह के खिलाफ प्रदर्शन जारी, अब AICWA सड़कों पर उतरा

19 अगस्त 2019

Related

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Delhi NCR

गुरु रविदास मंदिर मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा- आदालत के फैसले को राजनीतिक रंग नहीं दिया जाए

19 अगस्त 2019

शराब की बोतलें बरामद
Delhi NCR

पांच सितारा होटल के क्लब में परोसी जा रही थी अवैध शराब, छापेमारी में जब्त हुईं सैकड़ों बोतलें

19 अगस्त 2019

शव (सांकेतिक तस्वीर)
Delhi NCR

दो बहनों के साथ स्कूटी पर जा रहे इंजीनियर का चाइनीज मांझे से कटा गला, मौत

17 अगस्त 2019

शाह फैसल
Delhi NCR

पूर्व आईएएस शाह फैसल दिल्ली हवाई अड्डे पर हिरासत में लिए गए, भेजा गया कश्मीर

14 अगस्त 2019

कपिल मिश्रा भाजपा में शामिल
Delhi NCR

भाजपा में शामिल हुए कपिल मिश्रा और आप महिला मोर्चा की प्रमुख रिचा पांडेय

17 अगस्त 2019

रविदास मंदिर तोड़े जाने का विरोध करते कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता और नेता
Delhi NCR

प्रदर्शन कर कांग्रेस ने की संत रविदास मंदिर बनाने की मांग, भाजपा पर लगाया तोड़ने का आरोप

19 अगस्त 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited