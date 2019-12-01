औरंगजेब एक हत्यारा था! सड़कों और किताबों से हटाया जाए उसका नाम- मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा

Delhi: Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa and other Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) members blacken sign boards of Aurangzeb Lane. They are demanding 'removal of Aurangzeb's name from roads, and books of the country'. pic.twitter.com/M0x4n3Rp6L— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MLA Manjinder Singh Sirsa: Guru Tegh Bahadur sacrificed his life against Aurangzeb's attempts of forceful conversions. We oppose Aurangzeb's name on the streets and books, he was a murderer. Seeing his name on streets hurts our sentiments. https://t.co/hQUzsTXni4 pic.twitter.com/FGuhmo3ThF— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2019
1 दिसंबर 2019