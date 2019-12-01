शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   Akali Dal and Gurudwara management committee protest against use of name Aurangzeb

औरंगजेब एक हत्यारा था! सड़कों और किताबों से हटाया जाए उसका नाम- मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 01 Dec 2019 04:02 PM IST
औरंगजेब लेन के साइन बोर्ड पर काला रंग लगाते प्रदर्शनकारी
औरंगजेब लेन के साइन बोर्ड पर काला रंग लगाते प्रदर्शनकारी - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
शिरोमणि अकाली दल के विधायक मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा और दिल्ली सिख गुरुद्वारा प्रबंधक कमेटी के अन्य सदस्यों ने रविवार को राजधानी दिल्ली के औरंगजेब लेन के साइन बोर्ड पर काला रंग लगा कर विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। उनकी मांग है कि मुगल बादशाह औरंगजेब का नाम देश की सड़कों और किताबों से हटाया जाए। 
विज्ञापन



शिरोमणि अकाली दल के विधायक मनजिंदर सिंह सिरसा ने इस विरोध प्रदर्शन को लेकर कहा कि औरंगजेब लोगों के साथ जबरदस्ती कर धर्मांतरण की कोशिश करता था। गुरु तेग बहादुर ने उसके इन प्रयासों के खिलाफ अपने जीवन का बलिदान दे दिया




उन्होंने कहा कि औरंगजेब एक हत्यारा था और इसीलिए हम सड़कों और किताबों पर उसके नाम का विरोध करते हैं। सिरसा ने कहा कि सड़कों पर उसका नाम देखकर हमारी भावनाएं आहत होती हैं।
इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Order Now!
विज्ञापन

Recommended

Sukhbir Badal
Chandigarh

पंजाबः शिअद सुप्रीमो सुखबीर बादल ने बनाने शुरू किए आगामी चुनाव के राजनीतिक समीकरण

28 नवंबर 2019

कांग्रेस नेता रंधावा
Chandigarh

पूर्व अकाली सरपंच हत्याकांड, मीडिया से रूबरू हुए सुखजिंदर रंधावा, लगे आरोपों के दिए जवाब

26 नवंबर 2019

पंचकूला सेक्टर 7 घर में हुई चोरी के बारे में बताते गुरविंदर सिंह बाली।
Panchkula

शिरोमणि अकाली दल के प्रवक्ता के घर चोरी, डीवीआर भी ले गए चोर

6 नवंबर 2019

Sukhbir Badal
Chandigarh

1984 के दंगो और सिख सैनिकों को लेकर सुखबीर बादल ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को लिखा पत्र, कहा...

1 नवंबर 2019

demo pic
Chandigarh

जत्थेदार का फरमान, कैप्टन और बादल परिवार के लिए स्टेज साझा करना नहीं आसान

22 अक्टूबर 2019

सुखदेव सिंह ढींडसा
Chandigarh

पंजाबः अकाली दल को बड़ा झटका, सुखदेव सिंह ढींडसा ने राज्यसभा की सदस्यता से दिया इस्तीफा

19 अक्टूबर 2019

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
Astrology Services

इस विवाह पंचमी, मंगल नाथ मंदिर उज्जैन में पूजा से होंगी विवाह की सारी बाधांए दूर : 1 दिसंबर 2019
विज्ञापन
shiromani akali dal manjinder singh sirsa
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

vodafone idea
Tech Diary

3 दिसंबर से महंगे हो जाएंगे Vodafone-Idea के प्रीपेड प्लान, चुकाने होंगे ज्यादा पैसे

1 दिसंबर 2019

सबसे ज्यादा समय तक मुख्यमंत्री का पद संभालने वाले राजनेता
Education

सबसे लंबे समय तक सत्ता में रहे ये 10 मुख्यमंत्री, एक ने तो 24 सालों तक किया राज

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
नाना पटोले
India News

नाना पटोले: 'मोदी विरोध' कर छोड़ी थी भाजपा, अब बने महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष

1 दिसंबर 2019

कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए हैं
India News

महाराष्ट्र: कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए स्पीकर, फडणवीस बने नेता प्रतिपक्ष

1 दिसंबर 2019

डेविड वॉर्नर
Cricket News

वॉर्नर ने किया खुलासा, क्यों टीम पेन ने उनके 400 रन पूरे होने से पहले ही पारी घोषित कर दी

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
हथियारों का जखीरा
Jammu

जम्मू कश्मीरः आतंक की फैक्ट्री का बड़ा खुलासा, बरामद हथियार और गोलियों की संख्या हैरान कर देगी

1 दिसंबर 2019

HIV AIDS
Health & Fitness

विश्व एड्स दिवस 2019: एचआईवी की चपेट में 3.5 करोड़ आबादी, जानें इसके लक्षण, कारण और बचाव

1 दिसंबर 2019

अग्नि-3
India News

अग्नि-3: इस मिसाइल की जद में पूरा पाक, एक सेकेंड में पांच किलोमीटर है रफ्तार

1 दिसंबर 2019

udit narayan
Bollywood

Bday Spl: ये हैं उदित नारायण की पहली पत्नी, मुंबई आकर बिना बताए की थी दूसरी शादी

1 दिसंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: दुष्कर्म के बाद आरोपी के मुंह पर बुजुर्ग महिला ने थूका तो शराबी ने गला दबाकर की हत्या

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

फरीदाबाद में दबंगों ने की शादी रोकने की कोशिश, बोले- गांव में चढ़ेगी सिर्फ क्षत्रियों की बारात!

फरीदाबाद के भूपानी थाना क्षेत्र के महावतपुर गांव के दबंगों ने एक अनुसूचित जाति की बेटी की शादी के लिए आई बारात को क्षेत्र में घुसने नहीं दिया। परिजनों ने आरोप लगाया कि गांव के दबंगों ने रास्ते में ट्रैक्टर लगाकर बारात चढ़ने से रोक दिया।

1 दिसंबर 2019

विज्ञापन
demo pic
Delhi NCR

पश्चिमी यूपी के 17 जिलों को दिल्ली में जोड़कर ग्रेटर दिल्ली राज्य बनाने की मांग

1 दिसंबर 2019

गौड़ सिटी के सामने जुटी भीड़
Delhi NCR

सावधान! गौड़ सिटी के पास दिखा तेंदुआ, जांच में जुटी वन विभाग की टीम

30 नवंबर 2019

subhash chopra
Delhi NCR

विशेष बातचीत में बोले दिल्ली कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष सुभाष चोपड़ा, ज्यादा फर्क नहीं है आप और भाजपा में

1 दिसंबर 2019

file pic
Delhi NCR

विधानसभा का शीतकालीन सत्र कल से, हंगामे के आसार

1 दिसंबर 2019

स्कूली छात्र (फाइल फोटो)
Education

गूगल मैप नापेगा घर से स्कूल की दूरी, इस आधार पर मिलेंगे सबसे ज्यादा अंक

1 दिसंबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

हैदराबाद में हैवानियत के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर भी लोगों ने निकाली अपनी भड़ास

1 दिसंबर 2019

बुलंदशहर जिला जेल
Delhi NCR

बुलंदशहर जिला जेल में कैदियों को तनाव से दूर रखने की तैयारी, मनोरंजन के लिए शुरू की गई रेडियो सेवा

1 दिसंबर 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट
Delhi NCR

सुप्रीम कोर्ट का आदेशः नाबालिग अवस्था में ‘आपराधिक भूल’ नौकरी में बाधक नहीं बन सकती  

30 नवंबर 2019

nancy
Delhi NCR

नैंसी हत्याकांड: शव ठिकाने लगाने के बाद लॉज में खड़ी कर दी थी कार

30 नवंबर 2019

Recommended Videos

वाराणसी में आधार कार्ड गिरवी रख बिक रहा प्याज

वाराणसी में आधार कार्ड के बदले प्याज मिल रहा है। प्याज की बढ़ती कीमतों को लेकर सपा का ये अनोखा विरोध प्रदर्शन है। देखिए पूरी खबर

1 दिसंबर 2019

Congress leader Nana Patole elected as Speaker of maharashtra assembly 1:35

महाराष्ट्र विधानसभा अध्यक्ष पर संग्राम खत्म, कांग्रेस के नाना पटोले निर्विरोध चुने गए

1 दिसंबर 2019

बॉलीवुड 3:10

रानू मंडल की बेटी को इस बात का लग रहा है बुरा

1 दिसंबर 2019

many rule change from 1st December in neft rule lic rule mobile data plan 2:12

1 दिसंबर से हो रहे हैं ये अहम बदलाव, होगा आपकी जिंदगी पर असर

1 दिसंबर 2019

how to do gaumukh asana,vajrasana and balasana in Spondylitis pain 13:06

जब सताए स्पॉन्डिलाइटिस का दर्द, इन योगासनों को करने से मिलेगा जल्द आराम

1 दिसंबर 2019

Related

सूरजपुर में डबल मर्डर के बाद घर के बाहर मौजूद भीड़
Delhi NCR

ग्रेटर नोएडाः पिता ने दिखाई हैवानियत, दीवार में सिर मारकर की दो बेटियों की बेरहमी से हत्या

29 नवंबर 2019

swati maliwal
Delhi NCR

निर्भया कांड - 2 : मारपीट करने वाली तीनों महिला पुलिस अफसर हों निलंबित : मालीवाल 

30 नवंबर 2019

आनंद महिंद्रा
Delhi NCR

#KabTakNirbhaya: आनंद महिंद्रा से शिकायत करने वाली लड़की को मिला आश्वासन, बाद में डिलीट किया ट्वीट

30 नवंबर 2019

hardeep singh puri
Delhi NCR

कांग्रेस ने कच्ची कॉलोनियों को लेकर आप व भाजपा को कठघरे में खड़ा किया

1 दिसंबर 2019

job fair
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस का नौकरी मेला 14 दिसंबर को, नामांकन शुरू

27 नवंबर 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

परिवारवालों ने टिकटॉक बनाने से रोका तो घर छोड़कर चली गई किशोरी, 24 घंटे बाद सहेली के घर से मिली

30 नवंबर 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
Niine

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited