गीतिका सुसाइड केस: एयर होस्टेस आत्महत्या मामले में कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला, मुख्य आरोपी गोपाल कांडा बरी

Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court acquits former Haryana Minister Gopal Goyal Kanda in air hostess Geetika Sharma suicide case.— ANI (@ANI) July 25, 2023
Geetika, a former air hostess, who was earlier employed with Kanda's MDLR airlines, was found dead on August 5, 2012 at her Ashok Vihar residence in North… pic.twitter.com/Ibs8hYuMcC
