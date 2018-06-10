शहर चुनें

गडकरी की कानूनी कार्रवाई की चेतावनी के बाद शेहला का आया जवाब, बोलीं- व्यंग्य था ट्वीट

न्यूज डेस्क/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 10 Jun 2018 03:25 PM IST
जेएनयू की पूर्व उपाध्यक्ष ने केंद्रीय सड़क परिवहन एवं राजमार्ग मंत्री नितिन गडकरी और राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) पर प्रधानमंत्री मोदी की हत्या की साजिश रचने में शामिल होने का आरोप लगाया है। इस आरोप से भड़के केंद्रीय मंत्री गडकरी ने उनके खिलाफ केस करने की बात कही है।
शेहला ने शनिवार को एक ट्वीट में लिखा, पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री राजीव गांधी की तरह नितिन गडकरी और आरएसएस मौजूदा प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की हत्या की साजिश रच रहे हैं। इनको देखो, उसके बाद मुसलमानों और कम्युनिस्टों पर आरोप लगाओ और फिर मुस्लिमों की हत्या करो। 

 
