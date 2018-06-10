I would be taking legal action on anti-social elements who have made bizzare comments; attributing personal motives to me, regarding the assassination threat to PM @narendramodi

Leader of world's biggest party gets worked up about a sarcastic tweet. Imagine what an innocent student @UmarKhalidJNU must be going through after a baseless media assault on him & his father by Times Now.



Mr. Gadkari, will you also take action against Rahul Shivshankar? https://t.co/tNDZLrqOKV