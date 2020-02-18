शहर चुनें

Delhi › Delhi NCR

हर महीने दिल्ली में सुंदरकांड कराएगी आप, यूजर्स बोले- किस चक्कर में पड़ गए भाई?

अमर उजाला नेटवर्क, नई दिल्ली Updated Tue, 18 Feb 2020 03:51 PM IST
saurabh bhardwaj
saurabh bhardwaj - फोटो : अमर उजाला
दिल्ली चुनाव के दौरान जिस तरह भाजपा और आम आदमी पार्टी के बीच हनुमान जी को लेकर जंग छिड़ी उसके बाद अब सत्ताधारी आप पीछे हटने के मूड में नहीं है। जहां चुनाव के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने तमाम टीवी चैनलों में इंटरव्यू के दौरान हनुमान चालीसा पढ़ी, वहीं अब उनकी पार्टी दिल्ली के अलग-अलग इलाकों में हर महीने सुंदरकांड का पाठ कराएगी।
इसकी पुष्टि खुद पार्टी के विधायक और प्रवक्ता सौरभ भारद्वाज ने की। उन्होंने एक ट्वीट में सूचित किया कि अब हर महीने के पहले मंगलवार को सुंदर कांड का पाठ अलग-अलग इलाकों में किया जाएगा।

यह भी पढ़ें : भाजपा बोली, हनुमान जी के साथ श्री राम की भी पूजा करें अरविंद केजरीवाल

इसके साथ ही उन्होंने पहले सुंदरकांड पाठ का निमंत्रण भी दिल्लीवासियों को दे दिया है। उन्होंने बताया कि आज यानी 18 फरवरी को चिराग दिल्ली के प्राचीन शिव मंदिर में शाम 4.30 बजे पहला सुंदर कांड के पाठ का आयोजन किया गया है। मंदिर चिराग दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशन के गेट नंबर 1 के नजदीक है।

बता दें कि सौरभ भारद्वाज के इस पोस्ट के बाद उनके तमाम फॉलोअर्स ने उन्हें शिक्षा, संविधान सुरक्षा और स्वास्थ्य के लिए काम करने को कहा। लोग कह रहे हैं कि आप राजनीति बदलते-बदलते खुद ही बदल गए। लोगों ने ये भी लिखा है कि किस चक्कर में पड़ गए भाई?
 
 
 
 
