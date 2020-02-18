हर महीने दिल्ली में सुंदरकांड कराएगी आप, यूजर्स बोले- किस चक्कर में पड़ गए भाई?

हर महीने के पहले मंगलवार को सुन्दर कांड का पाठ अलग अलग इलाकों में किया जाएगा।— Saurabh Bharadwaj (@Saurabh_MLAgk) February 18, 2020
निमंत्रण- सुन्दर काण्ड
शाम 4:30 बजे
18 फरवरी, मंगलवार
प्राचीन शिव मंदिर, चिराग दिल्ली
(निकट चिराग दिल्ली मेट्रो स्टेशन गेट नo1) pic.twitter.com/CwGAXzAW5r
dharam ke chakkar me hi log BJP se bhag rahey hain...I dont know who has advised you to do this...let religion a private affair...seems you got into trap of BJP..Sad to see this, rajniti badlane ke chakkar me AAP khud hi badal gaye— Ajay Srivastava (@Ajeyalways) February 18, 2020
Sir plz education par focas Kate ye sab na kare .🎓— amit patel🇮🇳 (@_patelamit) February 18, 2020
Socha tha kya - kya karne chale gaye !— Official_NimbuMirchi (@raka56351870) February 18, 2020
Kis chalkar mei padd gye bhai ? We didn’t chose you for all this— backstroke (@aapsur) February 18, 2020
दिल्ली के जामिया मिल्लिया इस्लामिया विश्वविद्यालय और फ्रेंड्स कॉलोनी में हुई हिंसा के मामले में दिल्ली पुलिस ने चार्जशीट फाइल कर दी है
18 फरवरी 2020