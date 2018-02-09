अपना शहर चुनें

लाभ के पद पर थे AAP विधायक, लाभ लिया या नहीं महत्वपूर्ण नहीं : हाईकोर्ट

ब्यूरो/अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 09 Feb 2018 11:54 AM IST
आम आदमी पार्टी (आप) के 20 विधायकों की अयोग्यता संबंधी मामले की सुनवाई करते हुए दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने कहा कि ये विधायक लाभ के पद पर रहे हैं। इन्होंने लाभ लिया या नहीं, यह महत्वपूर्ण नहीं है।

यह प्रतिक्रिया कोर्ट ने बृहस्पतिवार को विधायकों की उस दलील पर दी जिसमें उन्होंने कहा था कि उन्हें संसदीय सचिव बनाया गया लेकिन उन्होंने कोई लाभ नहीं लिया। इसलिए यह लाभ का पद नहीं है। मामले की अगली सुनवाई 12 फरवरी को होगी। 

जस्टिस संजीव खन्ना व जस्टिस चंद्रशेखर के समक्ष विधायकों के वकील मोहन परासरन ने कहा कि जिन विधायकों को संसदीय सचिव बनाया गया था, उनकी नियुक्ति हाईकोर्ट ने रद्द कर दी थी। इसके अलावा इन विधायकों को कोई लाभ नहीं दिया गया।

इस बाबत चुनाव आयोग को 9 मई 2016 को जानकारी दी गई थी, लेकिन उस जवाब की व्याख्या सही तरीके से नहीं की गई। विधायकों की ओर से कहा गया कि संसदीय सचिव केवल एक पद था और उन्हें किसी तरह का कोई अधिकार भी नहीं दिया गया था। विधायकों ने न कभी सरकारी वाहन का इस्तेमाल किया और न किसी तरह का शुल्क लिया। 
