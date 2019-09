अलका लांबा ने आम आदमी पार्टी से दिया इस्तीफा, ट्वीट कर कही ये बात

The time has come to say "Good Bye" to #AAP and to resign from the primary membership of the Party. The past 6years journey was a great learning for me. Thanks to all. 🙏🇮🇳. #JaiHind #ChandniChowk #MLA #AlkaLamba #Delhi

@ArvindKejriwal Ji, your spokespersons asked me as per your desire, with the full arrogance that the Party will accept My resgination even on the Twitter.

So pls Kindly accept My resgination from the primary membership of the

"Aam Aadmi Party", which is now a "Khas Aadmi Party".