'आप' का दावा: भाजपा ने खो दी विश्वसनीयता, हिमाचल में आम आदमी पार्टी को विकल्प के रूप में देख रहे हैं लोग

Delhi | People are seeing AAP as an alternative in Himachal Pradesh. BJP has lost its credibility among the people. Recently BJP leader Harmel Dhiman joined our party &now 1,000 leaders and workers of Himachal Pradesh BJP will join AAP: Delhi Deputy CM & AAP leader Manish Sisodia pic.twitter.com/BzNtO98Yqd— ANI (@ANI) April 14, 2022
