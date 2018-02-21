शहर चुनें

दिल्लीः पुलिस ने मुख्य सचिव के साथ मारपीट मामले में AAP विधायक को किया गिरफ्तार, पूछताछ जारी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 21 Feb 2018 12:14 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party MLA Prakash Jarwal detained in assault of Delhi Chief Secretary anshu prakash case
आप विधायक प्रकाश जरवाल गिरफ्तार - फोटो : सोशल मीडिया (फाइल फोटो)
दिल्ली के मुख्य सचिव से मारपीट के मामले में आम आदमी पार्टी के विधायक प्रकाश जारवाल को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया है।  देवली से विधायक प्रकाश जारवाल से दिल्ली पुलिस पूछताछ कर रही है। मामले में आप नेता सौरभ भरद्वाज ने आरोप लगाया कि केंद्र सरकार ने यह साजिश रची है। गौरतलब है कि प्रकाश जारवाल देवली से आप (आम आदमी पार्टी) के विधायक हैं।
प्रकाश जारवाल भी सीएम आवास पर हुई उस बैठक में उपस्थित थे, जिसमें मुख्य सचिव अंशु प्रकाश ने मारपीट किए जाने का आरोप लगाया था। इसके साथ ही इस मामले में प्रकाश जारवाल ने भी मुख्य सचिव पर जातिसूचक शब्दों का इस्तेमाल कर उन्हें भड़काए जाने का आरोप लगाया है। 







 

