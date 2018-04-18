शहर चुनें

दिल्ली डायलॉग के वाइस चेयरमैन पद से आशीष खेतान का इस्तीफा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, दिल्ली Updated Wed, 18 Apr 2018 11:10 AM IST
दिल्ली सरकार के 9 सलाहकारों को हटाने का विवाद और बढ़ गया है। सलाहकारों के हटाने के विरोध में सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल के करीबी और आप नेता आशीष खेतान ने नाराजगी जताते हुए दिल्ली डायलॉग कमीशन के वाइस चेयरमैन पद से इस्तीफा दे दिया है।
हालांकि उन्होंने अपना इस्तीफा देने की वजह भी बताई है। उन्होंने कहा है कि वह वकालत की प्रैक्टिस कर रहे हैं, इसलिए इस्तीफा दे रहे हैं। 
आपको बता दें कि केंद्रीय गृह मंत्रालय की सिफारिश के बाद उपराज्यपाल अनिल बैजल ने मंगलवार को दिल्ली सरकार के 9 सलाहकारों को हटा दिया था। 

