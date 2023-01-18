Delhi: मंडी हाउस स्टेशन पर युवक ने मेट्रो के आगे कूदकर दी जान, गोल्फ कोर्स स्टेशन पर नाबालिग ने लगाई थी छलांग

लोकप्रिय और ट्रेंडिंग टॉपिक्स
मंडी हाउस मेट्रो स्टेशन पर बुधवार को एक युवक ने मेट्रो ट्रेन के आगे कूद कर आत्महत्या कर ली। जिसके बाद वहां अफरातफरी का माहौल बन गया। सूचना पर पहुंची पुलिस ने शव को कब्जे में लेकर पोस्टमार्टम के लिए भेज दिया और जांच में जुट गई। मृतक युवक की पहचान की जा रही है।
A youth committed suicide by jumping in front of the metro train at Mandi House metro station today, says Delhi Police.— ANI (@ANI) January 18, 2023
