यूपी में एक और बदमाश ढेर, पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर में मारा 50 हजार का इनामी

Amit alias Kalwa, a wanted criminal with a reward of Rs 50,000 on his head has been gunned down by Police in an encounter in Bulandshahr, another criminal escaped pic.twitter.com/8g8RoiOV9F— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 5, 2018
घाटी में आतंकियों ने एक बार फिर से सुरक्षाबलों को निशाना बना कर हमला किया है। आतंकियों ने दक्षिण कश्मीर के शोपियां के पहनू में सेना के कैंप पर हमला किया है।
5 मार्च 2018