यूपी में एक और बदमाश ढेर, पुलिस ने एनकाउंटर में मारा 50 हजार का इनामी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, बुलंदशहर Updated Mon, 05 Mar 2018 09:00 AM IST
A wanted criminal criminal killed in police encounter at Bulandshahr
बुलंदशहर में एनकाउंटर - फोटो : ani
उत्तर प्रदेश में ताबड़तोड़ एनकाउंटर जारी हैं। पुलिस बदमाशों के सफाए में लगी है। पुलिस ने बुलंदशहर में एक बदमाश को मार गिराया है। 
मुठभेड़ उत्तर प्रदेश के बुलंदशहर जिले में हुई। यहां पुलिस ने 50 हजार के इनामी बदमाश को एनकाउंटर में मार गिराया है। जबकि एक अपराधी बचकर फरार होने में कामयाब हो गया। 

बताया जा रहा है कि एनकाउंटर में मारा गया वांछित अपराधी अमित उर्फ कलवा है। इसके सिर पर 50,000 रुपये का इनाम था। 
 

 

encounter criminal

