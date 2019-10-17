ट्रैक्टर चालक का हेलमेट नहीं पहनने पर पुलिस ने काटा चालान

Hapur: A tractor driver, resident of Garhmukteshwar, claims that he was issued a challan for not wearing a helmet & not carrying a driving license. Traffic Incharge says, "I sought further info about it&got to know that it was a typographical error. The challan will be cancelled" pic.twitter.com/U7HBwrtux7— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2019
17 अक्टूबर 2019