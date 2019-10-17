शहर चुनें

ट्रैक्टर चालक का हेलमेट नहीं पहनने पर पुलिस ने काटा चालान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Thu, 17 Oct 2019 07:59 PM IST
चालान दिखाता ट्रैक्टर चालक
चालान दिखाता ट्रैक्टर चालक - फोटो : ANI
चालान को लेकर एक बार फिर हैरान कर देने वाला मामला सामने आया है। इस बार एक व्यक्ति ने दावा किया है कि उसका चालान सिर्फ इसलिए काट दिया गया है क्योंकि उसने ट्रैक्टर चलाते समय हेलमेट नहीं लगा रखा था। 
जिला हापुड़ के गढ़मुक्तेश्वर निवासी एक ट्रैक्टर चालक का दावा है कि उसे हेलमेट नहीं पहनने और ड्राइविंग लाइसेंस नहीं रखने के कारण चालान जारी किया गया है। 

हालांकि इसके बाद ट्रैफिक इंचार्ज ने कहा कि उन्हें पता चला है कि यह एक त्रुटि है जो कि गलती से हो गई है। उन्होंने कहा कि इस बारे में और जानकारी मांगी गई है। साथ ही कहा कि इस चालान को रद्द कर दिया जाएगा। 

बता दें कि इससे पहले पुलिस ने एक कार चालक का हेलमेट नहीं पहनने को लेकर चालान काट दिया था। 



 
