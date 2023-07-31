Delhi: मालवीय नगर में निर्माणाधीन इमारत की पांचवीं मंजिल से गिरा मजदूर, हुई मौत; दीवार पर कर रहा था प्लास्टर

लेटेस्ट अपडेट्स के लिए फॉलो करें
मालवीय नगर में एक निर्माणाधीन इमारत की पांचवीं मंजिल से गिरकर एक मजदूर की मौत हो गई है। बताया जा रहा है कि मजदूर पांचवीं मंजिल पर दीवार का प्लास्टर कर रहा था। इसी दौरान वह वहां से गिर गया।
#WATCH | Delhi: A labourer died after falling from the fifth floor of an under-construction building in Malviya Nagar. (30.07)
AAP MLA Somnath Bharti, says, "This is a very sad incident. A labour who came from Bihar to Delhi to earn a living for his family has died...He was… pic.twitter.com/Oe9w6HcTYO— ANI (@ANI) July 31, 2023
