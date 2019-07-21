गाजियाबाद में बीजेपी नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या, गाड़ी छोड़ भागे बदमाश

Ghaziabad: A BJP leader Dr BS Tomar, was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Dasna, earlier tonight. Police say, "The assailants had come on a two-wheeler and fled after committing the crime, leaving their vehicle behind. Search has begun, they will be nabbed soon." pic.twitter.com/pDu5ncrl0B— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 20, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
वैष्णो देवी के भक्तों को रेलवे बड़ी सौगात देने जा रहा है। रेलवे यात्रियों को आठ घंटे में दिल्ली से कटरा तक पहुंचाने की तैयारी कर रहा है। स्वदेश निर्मित वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस (टी-18) को दिल्ली और कटरा के बीच चलाया जाएगा।
20 जुलाई 2019