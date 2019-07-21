शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A BJP leader shot dead in Ghaziabad

गाजियाबाद में बीजेपी नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या, गाड़ी छोड़ भागे बदमाश

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, गाजियाबाद Updated Sun, 21 Jul 2019 01:16 AM IST
हत्या
हत्या - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
गाजियाबाद में एक बीजेपी नेता की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार डासना में अज्ञात बंदूकरधारियों ने बीजेपी नेता डॉ. बी एस तोमर की गोली मारकर हत्या कर दी। 
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

पुलिस के मुताबिक बदमाश एक दोपहिया वाहन पर आए थे और अपराध को अंजाम देकर फरार हो गए। गोली मारने के बाद बदमाश वाहन वहीं छोड़ गए। अपराधियों की तलाश की जा रही है। 

Recommended

Bollywood

Tik Tok मामला: एजाज खान की हिरासत बढ़ी, पत्नी बोलीं- 'वो हिंदू-मुस्लिमों पर बोलने वाले अकेले इंसान'

20 जुलाई 2019

Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Ajaz Khan
Bollywood

Tik Tok मामला: एजाज खान की हिरासत बढ़ी, पत्नी बोलीं- 'वो हिंदू-मुस्लिमों पर बोलने वाले अकेले इंसान'

20 जुलाई 2019

Cricket News

...तो इसलिए वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टीम में नहीं मिल सकती हार्दिक पांड्या को जगह!

20 जुलाई 2019

विराट कोहली-हार्दिक पांड्या-केदार जाधव
हार्दिक पांड्या
हार्दिक पांड्या
hardik pandya
Cricket News

...तो इसलिए वेस्टइंडीज के खिलाफ टीम में नहीं मिल सकती हार्दिक पांड्या को जगह!

20 जुलाई 2019

12 cobra snake seen together in a shop of dehradun
Dehradun

जब दुकान से एक साथ निकले 13 कोबरा सांप तो अटक गई सांसें, हर कोई रह गया दंग, तस्वीरें...

20 जुलाई 2019

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
Invertis university

'अभिरुचि' एक नई पहल जो बना रही है छात्रों का भविष्य
प्रियंका गांधी से मिलतीं उभ्भा गांव की महिलाएं
Varanasi

सोनभद्र हिंसा: 26 घंटे बाद प्रियंका गांधी का धरना खत्म, बोलीं- मेरा मकसद पूरा हुआ

20 जुलाई 2019

Health & Fitness

दूध के साथ भूलकर भी इन चीजों को ना खाएं वरना हो सकता है जानलेवा

20 जुलाई 2019

दूध
Health & Fitness

दूध के साथ भूलकर भी इन चीजों को ना खाएं वरना हो सकता है जानलेवा

20 जुलाई 2019

Bollywood

15 साल बड़ी लड़की से शादी कर 12 साल पछताए थे नसीरुद्दीन शाह, जानिए इनसे जुड़े 8 अनसुने किस्से

20 जुलाई 2019

Naseeruddin Shah with Manara and Ratna
Naseeruddin shah
Naseeruddin Shah
Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak
Bollywood

15 साल बड़ी लड़की से शादी कर 12 साल पछताए थे नसीरुद्दीन शाह, जानिए इनसे जुड़े 8 अनसुने किस्से

20 जुलाई 2019

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 22/ जुलाई/2019
विज्ञापन
bjp leaders in up shot dead in up ghaziabad news
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

TV Serial
Bollywood

रियलिटी शो में सहयोगी कंटेस्टेंट को प्रपोज कर बैठे थे ये 6 टीवी सितारे, इन्हें मिला 'हां' में जवाब

20 जुलाई 2019

राहुल गांधी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ देशद्रोह की शिकायत पर फैसला फिर टला

20 जुलाई 2019

prince narula and yuvika chaudhary
Television

ऐसे शुरू हुई थी प्रिंस-युविका की लव स्टोरी, 'नच बलिए' में आते ही भाई को याद कर बहने लगे आंसू

20 जुलाई 2019

bumi pednekar and taapsee pannu
Bollywood

भूमि समेत 7 एक्ट्रेस की बहनों को देख खा जाएंगे धोखा, ये 3 तो जल्द करने वाली हैं डेब्यू

20 जुलाई 2019

Ambani Family
Bollywood

पहले से इतना बदल गया है मुकेश अंबानी का परिवार, तस्वीरें देख नहीं होगा यकीन

20 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor
Bollywood

शादी के बाद एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संग डायरेक्टर के घर के बाहर स्पॉट हुईं दीपिका, क्या साथ करेंगे फिल्म?

20 जुलाई 2019

Malaika Arora Arbaaz Khan
Bollywood

तलाक के 2 साल बाद मलाइका से कैसे हैं अरबाज के रिश्ते, सलमान के भाई ने खुद किया खुलासा

20 जुलाई 2019

pooja batra, nawab shah
Bollywood

शादी के 15 दिन बाद मीडिया के सामने आईं पूजा बत्रा, चूड़ा पहन नवाब शाह के साथ ऐसे दिए पोज

20 जुलाई 2019

mahesh babu, namrata shirodkar
Bollywood

बेटी के 8वें जन्मदिन पर साउथ का ये सुपरस्टार पहुंचा कश्मीर, सलमान की हीरोइन भी हैं साथ में

20 जुलाई 2019

sharry mann
Bollywood

सिंगर पर टूटा दुखों का पहाड़, तस्वीर शेयर कर लिखा-'अलविदा मां, मेरे पास कुछ कहने को नहीं है'

20 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस
Jammu

माता वैष्णो देवी कटरा-नई दिल्ली के बीच वंदे भारत ट्रेन दौड़ाने की तैयारी, ट्रायल की तारीख हुई तय

वैष्णो देवी के भक्तों को रेलवे बड़ी सौगात देने जा रहा है। रेलवे यात्रियों को आठ घंटे में दिल्ली से कटरा तक पहुंचाने की तैयारी कर रहा है। स्वदेश निर्मित वंदे भारत एक्सप्रेस (टी-18) को दिल्ली और कटरा के बीच चलाया जाएगा।

20 जुलाई 2019

विज्ञापन
फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली पुलिस के कर्मचारियों के लिए ड्रेस कोड जारी, जींस टी-शर्ट में दिखे तो होगी कार्रवाई

20 जुलाई 2019

नाले में गिरा दसवीं का छात्र
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: साइकिल सहित नाले में गिरा 10वीं का छात्र, मौत पर हंगामा

21 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

सितंबर से शुरू हो सकती है ग्रे लाइन, नजफगढ़ से 90 मिनट में नोएडा पहुंचेंगे मुसाफिर

20 जुलाई 2019

दुष्कर्म आरोपी गिरफ्तार
Delhi NCR

गाजियाबाद: आढ़ती ने दो बच्चियों से किया दुष्कर्म, गिरफ्तार

21 जुलाई 2019

DDA
Delhi NCR

आवासीय योजना-2019 के ड्रॉ के लिए डीडीए तैयार, आवेदक ऑनलाइन देख सकेंगे परिणाम

20 जुलाई 2019

साक्षी मिश्रा
Delhi NCR

साक्षी को खुलेआम मिल रही जान से मारने की धमकी, सक्रिय हुआ यूपी साइबर सेल

19 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

भैंस चुराकर भागे चोर, टायर फटा तो भाजपा नेता की गाड़ी से निकाला पहिया

20 जुलाई 2019

ई रिक्शा चलाएगी डीएमआरसी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: डीएमआरसी चलाएगी हाईटेक ई-रिक्शा कैब, मेट्रो यात्रियों की संकरे रास्तों की राह होगी आसान

20 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

गुरुग्रामः जबरन शराब पिलाकर केन्या मूल की महिला से सामूहिक दुष्कर्म करने के आरोपी पहुंचे जेल

20 जुलाई 2019

Recommended Videos

मुकेश अंबानी ने बीते 11 साल में कभी नहीं बढ़ाई अपनी सैलरी

रिलायंस इंडस्ट्रीज के मालिक मुकेश अंबानी की सैलरी से ज्यादा कंपनी में उनके रिश्तेदारों की सैलरी है। मुकेश अंबानी ने लगातार 11वें साल भी अपनी सैलरी में इजाफा नहीं किया है।

20 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित 2:13

नहीं रहीं दिल्ली की पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री शीला दीक्षित, नेता, अभिनेता समेत कई लोगों ने जताया दुख

20 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित 1:55

कुछ ऐसी थीं शीला दीक्षित, जानिए दिल्ली की धाकड़ नेता के किस्से

20 जुलाई 2019

शीला दीक्षित 3:29

शीला दीक्षित के निधन पर राजनीति से बॉलीवुड तक शोक की लहर, पीएम मोदी, अक्षय समेत कई ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

20 जुलाई 2019

डिजाइन पिक्चर 3:17

शीला दीक्षित के हाथ की जलेबी और आइसक्रीम की फैन थीं इंदिरा गांधी

20 जुलाई 2019

Related

राहुल गांधी
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: राहुल गांधी के खिलाफ देशद्रोह की शिकायत पर फैसला फिर टला

20 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक फोटो
Delhi NCR

जेसिका लाल व प्रियदर्शिनी मट्टू के हत्यारों को बड़ा झटका, सजा समीक्षा बोर्ड ने याचिका खारिज की

19 जुलाई 2019

केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

केजरीवाल का बड़ा एलान, अनधिकृत कॉलोनियों के मकानों की होगी रजिस्ट्री

18 जुलाई 2019

मृतक सलीम कुरैशी (फाइल फोटो)
Delhi NCR

रंजिश में मीट कारोबारी की गोली मारकर हत्या, मृतक था बॉडी बिल्डिंग चैंपियन

19 जुलाई 2019

delhi nand nagri car hit family of four while crossing road father son died mother daughter injured
Delhi NCR

दिल्लीः सड़क पार करते वक्त कार ने परिवार को मारी टक्कर, बाप-बेटे की मौत, मां-बेटी घायल

20 जुलाई 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

खाने के बैग में सप्लाई करता था अवैध हथियार, दो साथियों समेत दबोचा

20 जुलाई 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Limited