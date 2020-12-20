शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   A 14-year-old girl alleged she was misdeed by four persons in South Delhi Greater Kailash

दिल्लीः 14 वर्षीय लड़की के साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म, एक नाबालिग समेत चार आरोपी गिरफ्तार

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 20 Dec 2020 07:26 PM IST
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर - फोटो : amar ujala

ख़बर सुनें
एक 14 वर्षीय लड़की ने आरोप लगाया कि शनिवार को चार व्यक्तियों उसके साथ दक्षिण दिल्ली के ग्रेटर कैलाश इलाके में उसके साथ सामूहिक दुष्कर्म किया है। पुलिस ने लड़की की शिकायत पर सभी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। गिरफ्तार आरोपियों में एक नाबालिग है। दिल्ली पुलिस ने बताया कि वह जांच कर रही है। 
