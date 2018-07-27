शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   36 cows have died in the last 2 days in a Gaushala in Delhi Chhawla area

राजधानी दिल्ली में 2 दिनों में 36 गायों की हुई मौत, जांच में जुटी पुलिस

न्यूज, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Fri, 27 Jul 2018 05:13 PM IST
cow roti
cow roti
ख़बर सुनें
राजधानी दिल्ली में लोग बारिश से परेशान हो ही रहे थे कि एक और घटना चौकाने वाली हुई है। दिल्ली के छावला में 2 दिनों में 36 गायों की मौत हो गई। इसकी सूचना स्थानीय लोगों ने पुलिस को दी है। मौके पर पुलिस पहुंच कर मामले की जांच कर रही है। गायों की मौत कैसे हुई है इसकी अभी कोई जानकारी नहीं है।


स्थानीय लोगों को कहना कि प्रशासन की तरफ से गौशाला को अनदेखा किया जा रहा था, बरिश के मौसम में इन गायों के लिए कोई कदम नहीं उठाया गया। लगातार बारिश के बाद कारण यहां के हालात खराब हो गई थे, जिससे इन गायों की मौत हो गई। 
cows have died cow death

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

Spotlight

Emraan Hashmi
Bollywood

इमरान हाशमी के साथ मिलकर शाहरुख अपने फैंस को देंगे शानदार तोहफा, टीजर आया सामने

27 जुलाई 2018

Katrina Kaif
Bollywood

पिछले दो साल से सबसे छिपकर यह काम कर रही हैं कटरीना, किसी को भनक तक नहीं लगी

27 जुलाई 2018

film review of saheb biwi aur gangster 3
Movie Review

REVIEW: धोखे, वासना और हत्या की कहानी है 'साहब बीवी और गैंगस्टर-3'

27 जुलाई 2018

priyanka chopra
Relationship

निक ने इस तरह किया था प्रपोज, 10 साल छोटे होने के बावजूद 'ना' नहीं बोल पाईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा

27 जुलाई 2018

चंद्र ग्रहण
Religion

गुरु पूर्णिमा की रात इन लोगों के लिए होगा चंद्र ग्रहण फायदेमंद

27 जुलाई 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

'भारत' छोड़कर प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने की बहुत बड़ी गलती, खबर सुन सलमान खान ने खाई ये कसम

27 जुलाई 2018

Kareena Kapoor
Fashion street

Pics: 30 किलो का लंहगा पहनकर करीना ने बिखेरे जलवे, होने वाली है शादी, तो ले लें इंस्पिरेशन

27 जुलाई 2018

Priyanka Chopra rejected salman khan film bharat and Sign Farhan Akhtar film
Bollywood

सलमान खान जैसे सुपरस्टार की फिल्म छोड़ इस एक्टर के साथ काम करेंगी प्रियंका, VIDEO में हुआ खुलासा

27 जुलाई 2018

priyanka chopra and these 5 actors quit the film before shooting
Bollywood

प्रियंका ही नहीं इन 5 एक्टर्स ने भी बीच में छोड़ी थी फिल्म, एक को तो प्रेग्नेंसी के चलते निकाला

27 जुलाई 2018

kaju pakoda
Healthy Food

आलू प्याज के नहीं इस बार बनाएं काजू के पकौड़े, मेहमान हो जाएंगे इम्प्रेस

27 जुलाई 2018

Most Read

earthquake tremors hits kangra district of Himachal
Shimla

हिमाचल के इस जिले में भूकंप के झटके, रिक्टर स्केल पर ये रही तीव्रता

हिमाचल के कांगड़ा में भूकंप के झटके महसूस किए गए।

27 जुलाई 2018

delhi delivery boys called friends for fight via whats app now police files riot case
Delhi NCR

झगड़े के बीच में व्हाट्सऐप मैसेज कर दोस्तों को बुलाया, दर्ज हुआ दंगा फैलाने का केस

27 जुलाई 2018

police arrest
Madhya Pradesh

मध्यप्रदेश: रेप पीड़िता बेटी की मां ने बनाया ऐसा प्लान तो पुलिस की गिरफ्त में आया आरोपी समीर खान

27 जुलाई 2018

कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करते हरदीप सिंह पुरी
Lucknow

अमृत योजना के बाद शहरों को संवारेगी अमृत प्लस योजना

27 जुलाई 2018

आजम खां
Lucknow

आजम खां के खिलाफ चार्जशीट दाखिल करने की मंजूरी, बढ़ सकती हैं मुश्किलें

27 जुलाई 2018

imran khan comment on virbhadra singh stetement
Shimla

वीरभद्र से नाराज इमरान खान ने पाक टीम को दी थी नसीहत

27 जुलाई 2018

Muzzafarpur Rape: Victims told police about the ordeal from which they go through
Bihar

मुजफ्फरपुर रेप: कोर्ट में सुनाई दर्दभरी दास्तां, बच्चियों ने बताया कैसे होता था रेप

27 जुलाई 2018

hema malini
Rajasthan

मुख्यमंत्री बनने के सवाल पर हेमा मालिनी ने दिया धर्मेंद्र के अंदाज में जवाब

27 जुलाई 2018

मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ
Lucknow

कांवड़ यात्रा मार्ग पर मांस व शराब की बिक्री पर प्रतिबंध, डीजे बजाने पर भी रोक

27 जुलाई 2018

medical test of HRTC drivers and conductors in every six months
Shimla

हर 6 महीने बाद होगा ड्राइवरों-कंडक्टरों का मेडिकल टेस्ट

27 जुलाई 2018

Related Videos

गब्बर जिंदा है, क्योंकि गब्बर कभी डरा नहीं

27 जुलाई 1992, वो तारीख जब गब्बर इस दुनिया से चला गया पर, गब्बर मरा नहीं है। गब्बर कभी मर भी नहीं सकता, क्योंकि गब्बर ही ये कहता था कि , जो डर गया वो मर गया और गब्बर कभी किसी से नहीं डरा।है।

27 जुलाई 2018

ELEVATED ROAD 3:09

VIDEO: एलिवेटेड रोड बनी स्वीमिंग पूल और धंस गई 30 फीट रोड

26 जुलाई 2018

गाजियाबाद 1:54

VIDEO: अब लव मैरिज पर भी मॉब लिंचिंग!

24 जुलाई 2018

GHAZIABAD BUILDING 3:19

नोएडा के बाद गाजियाबाद में गिरी निर्माणाधीन इमारत, दबे कई लोग

22 जुलाई 2018

GREATER NOIDA BUILDING 0:55

ग्रेनो के शाहबेरी में गिरी दो इमारत, 50 से ज्यादा लोग मलबे में दबे

18 जुलाई 2018

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.