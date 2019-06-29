शहर चुनें

Delhi NCR ›   3 people died in a collision between a speeding tempo and water tanker on National Highway 

तेज रफ्तार टेम्पो और पानी के टैंकर की भिड़ंत में 3 की मौत, 10 घायल

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sat, 29 Jun 2019 06:03 AM IST
सड़क दुर्घटना
सड़क दुर्घटना - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
एनएच 24 पर एक तेज रफ्तार टेम्पो और पानी के टैंकर की भिड़ंत में 3 लोगों की मौत हो गई और 10 घायल हो गए। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार घटना कल्याणपुरी के पास की है। 
टम्पो में 13 लेग सवार थे। ये सभी लोग घूमने के लिए नैनीताल जा रहे थे। हादसे में टेम्पो को चालक भी मारा गया। 10 लोगों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।  

road accident in delhi three dead nh 24
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc.

