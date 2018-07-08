Ghaziabad: Two labourers drown while cleaning a tank at a pumping station in Loni Nagar, one more person who tried to save them also drowned; Police present at the spot, all three bodies being retrieved— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 8, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.
हिमाचल सरकार ने पॉलिथीन की तर्ज पर सूबे में थर्मोकोल की कप-प्लेटों (कटलरी) पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया है।
8 जुलाई 2018