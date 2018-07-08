शहर चुनें

गाजियाबाद: टंकी की सफाई करते समय पानी में डूबे 2 मजदूर, बचाने की कोशिश में एक और शख्स डूबा

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 08 Jul 2018 01:39 PM IST
labourers drown
रविवार को लोनी नगर में सीवर प्लांट की सफाई के दौरान 2 मजदूर पानी में डूब गए। इन्हें बचाने की कोशिश में एक और शख्स प्लांट में डूब गया। इनमें से 2 मजदूरों की पहचान हो गई, एक का नाम रोशन और दूसरे का नाम महेश गुर्जर है। एक शख्स की पहचान नहीं हो पाई है। 
स्थानीय लोगों ने घटना की जानकारी पुलिस को दी। मौके पर पहुंची एनडीआरएम की टीम पानी में बचाव के लिए उतर गई है। टीम ने महेश की बॉडी को बाहर निकाल लिया है, जबकि अभी भी 2 शख्स का कुछ पता नहीं चल पा रहा है। 

 

 
