शहर चुनें
Home ›   Delhi ›   Delhi NCR ›   3,500 police personnel will be deployed at all five toll plazas in Faridabad

किसान आंदोलनः आज फरीदाबाद के टोल प्लाजा पर तैनात रहेंगे 3500 पुलिसकर्मी

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, फरीदाबाद Updated Sat, 12 Dec 2020 03:15 AM IST
विज्ञापन
haryana police
haryana police

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

*Yearly subscription for just ₹299 Limited Period Offer. HURRY UP!

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
किसान आंदोलन के मद्देनजर आज शहर के तमाम टोल प्लाजा पर पुलिस की भारी तैनाती की गई है। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार फरीदाबाद पुलिस ने बताया है कि शहर के सभी पांच टोल पर 3500 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किये गए हैं। 
विज्ञापन


किसानों ने आज टोल प्लाजा को फ्री करने का एलान किया है लिहाजा वहां आंदोलनकारियों का कब्जा रहने वाला है। इसी के मद्दे्नजर शहर में टोल प्लाजा भारी पुलिस व्यवस्था की गई है। पुलिस बल के पास दंगा-रोधी साजोसामान भी होगा।

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?

Trending Video

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
city & states delhi ncr faridabad news toll plazas 3500 police personnel kisan andolan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

पंचायत चुनाव
Himachal Pradesh

पंचायत चुनाव: हिमाचल के इन जिलों में सीटों के आरक्षण की अधिसूचना जारी, यहां देखें लिस्ट

11 दिसंबर 2020

जे के लोन
Rajasthan

कोटा में हर साल होती है हजारों बच्चों की मौत, जानें जेके लोन कैसे बना 'मौत का अस्पताल'

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
कोरोना वायरस वैक्सीन
Health & Fitness

देश की पहली mRNA वैक्सीन को मिली मानव परीक्षण की मंजूरी, जानिए इससे जुड़ी हर बात

11 दिसंबर 2020

शिखा मल्होत्रा
Bollywood

अभिनेत्री शिखा मल्होत्रा को पक्षाघात, शरीर का दाहिना हिस्सा नहीं कर रहा काम

11 दिसंबर 2020

Rakhi Sawant
Bollywood

दिवालिया हो चुकीं राखी सावंत का अपनी शादी पर बड़ा खुलासा, बोलीं- 'एक साल से पति मिलने...'

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन
भारत ए बनाम ऑस्ट्रेलिया ए
Cricket News

पहले दिन गिरे 20 विकेट, बुमराह की फिफ्टी के बाद गेंदबाजों के घातक खेल से भारत मजबूत

11 दिसंबर 2020

Oneplus nord
Gadgets

Year Ender 2020: हर मामले में इस साल के बेस्ट स्मार्टफोन, बैटरी से लेकर कैमरा तक में अव्वल

11 दिसंबर 2020

Remo D’souza
Bollywood

मशहूर कोरियोग्राफर रेमो डिसूजा को आया हार्ट अटैक, कोकिलाबेन अस्पताल में भर्ती

11 दिसंबर 2020

Krrish 4
Bollywood

'कृष 4' में नया यूनीवर्स बनाने की तैयारी कर रहे राकेश रोशन, इतने रोल होंगे ऋतिक के

11 दिसंबर 2020

गेंद लगने के बाद ग्रीन
Cricket News

सिर पर गेंद लगते ही मैदान पर गिरा ऑस्ट्रेलियाई खिलाड़ी, बुमराह ने मारा था झन्नाटेदार शॉट

11 दिसंबर 2020

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2019-20 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X