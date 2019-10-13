दिल्ली: असुरक्षित गर्भपात के कारण 15 साल की लड़की की गई जान

Delhi: A 15-year-old girl died today allegedly due to unsafe pregnancy termination in West Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) October 13, 2019
DCP West Deepak Purohit says, "She was alive when brought to hospital. We didn't find traces of fetus. Her pregnancy was already terminated."
