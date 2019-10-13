शहर चुनें

15-year-old girl died allegedly due to unsafe pregnancy in Delhi

दिल्ली: असुरक्षित गर्भपात के कारण 15 साल की लड़की की गई जान

न्यूज डेस्क, अमर उजाला, नई दिल्ली Updated Sun, 13 Oct 2019 09:02 PM IST
शव (फाइल फोटो)
शव (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : Social Media
ख़बर सुनें
दक्षिण दिल्ली में रविवार को डॉक्टरों की लापरवाही के कारण एक 15 साल की लड़की की जान चली गई। कथित तौर पर लड़की की जान असुरक्षित गर्भपात के कारण गई है। 
इस मामले पर डीसीपी दिपक पुरोहित ने कहा कि उसे जब हॉस्पिटल लाया गया था तब वह जिंदा थी। हमें भ्रूण के निशान नहीं मिले हैं। उसकी गर्भावस्था को पहले ही समाप्त कर दिया गया था। 

 


 
 
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

अलका लांबा
Delhi NCR

पूर्व आप विधायक अलका लांबा पांच रुपये की पर्ची कटाकर कांग्रेस में हुईं शामिल

आम आदमी पार्टी की पूर्व विधायक अलका लांबा ने शनिवार दिन में औपचारिक रूप से कांग्रेस की सदस्यता ग्रहण कर ली।

12 अक्टूबर 2019

विज्ञापन
file photo
Delhi NCR

हाईकोर्ट ने नोटबंदी के बाद हुए साढ़े सात करोड़ के लेनदेन पर मांगी रिपोर्ट

13 अक्टूबर 2019

ऑड-ईवन
Delhi NCR

इस बार ऑड-ईवन में नहीं मिलेगी सीएनजी वाहनों को छूट, महिला चालकों को राहत जारी

12 अक्टूबर 2019

बुलंदशहर में सड़क किनारे सो रहे 7 लोग आए बस की चपेट में, मौत
Bulandshahar

बुलंदशहरः बस ने वैष्णो देवी से आ रहे सात को रौंदा, सभी मृतकों के परिजनों के लिए 2-2 लाख का एलान

11 अक्टूबर 2019

फाइल फोटो
Delhi NCR

दिल्ली: महिला ने की पति की पीट-पीटकर हत्या, ससुर और देवर पर लगा चुकी है छेड़छाड़ का आरोप

13 अक्टूबर 2019

संदीप दीक्षित ने पीसी चाको पर लगाया बड़ा आरोप
Delhi NCR

'पीसी चाको ने प्रताड़ित नहीं किया होता तो जिंदा होतीं मां', शीला दीक्षित के बेटे का आरोप

11 अक्टूबर 2019

hindon airport
Delhi NCR

हुबली के लिए बुकिंग शुरू, 3600 रुपये में भरें उड़ान, अब तक 20 टिकट हुए बुक

13 अक्टूबर 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Delhi NCR

आज 10 किमी मार्च करेंगे बाइक बोट के पीड़ित, मुख्यमंत्री के नाम अधिकारियों को देंगे ज्ञापन

13 अक्टूबर 2019

अरविंद केजरीवाल
Delhi NCR

सम-विषम : निजी सीएनजी वाहन भी दायरे में, महिलाओं को छूट

13 अक्टूबर 2019

Delhi Former CM Sheila Dixit son Sandeep Dikshit letter will deep impact on Delhi Congress
India News

कांग्रेस का ये 'लेटर बम' फूटा, तो 'घायल' हो जाएंगे कई दिग्गज नेता

11 अक्टूबर 2019

