Kanjhawala Case: कंझावला केस में रोहिणी जिले के 11 पुलिसकर्मी सस्पेंड, MHA के निर्देश के बाद बड़ी कार्रवाई

गृह मंत्रालय के निर्देश के बाद युवती अंजलि को कार से 13 किलोमीटर तक घसीटने के मामले में बड़ी कार्रवाई करते हुए वारदात वाली रात तीन पीसीआर वैन व दो पिकेट पर तैनात 11 पुलिसकर्मियों को निलंबित कर दिया गया है।

Kanjhawala death case | As approved by the competent authority, a total of 11 Policemen of Rohini District deployed enroute at PCRs and pickets have been suspended: Delhi Police