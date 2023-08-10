Notifications

Uttarakhand Weather: देहरादून समेत तीन जिलों में बारिश का रेड अलर्ट, उफान पर गंगा और सहायक नदियां

Published Fri, 11 Aug 2023 12:30 AM IST
सार

Uttarakhand Weather Today: देहरादून, टिहरी और पौड़ी के अलावा नैनीताल, ऊधमसिंह नगर और चंपावत में भी कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश हो सकती है। यहां के लिए ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया गया है।

बारिश - फोटो : अमर उजाला

विस्तार
देहरादून, टिहरी और पौड़ी जिले में शुक्रवार को भारी बारिश के आसार हैं। मौसम विभाग ने इन जिलों के लिए रेड अलर्ट जारी किया है। मौसम विभाग के मुताबिक, यहां आज गर्जन के साथ बिजली चमकने और बारिश की तीव्र बौछारें पड़ सकती हैं।



इसके अलावा नैनीताल, ऊधमसिंह नगर और चंपावत में भी कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश हो सकती है। यहां के लिए ऑरेंज अलर्ट जारी किया गया है। हरिद्वार, उत्तरकाशी, रुद्रप्रयाग, अल्मोड़ा और बागेश्वर में भी कहीं-कहीं भारी बारिश हो सकती है। यहां के लिए येलो अलर्ट है।


Uttarakhand: भूस्खलन से गौरीकुंड हाईवे का 60 मीटर हिस्सा ध्वस्त, केदारनाथ मार्ग बंद, एक वाहन दबे होने की आशंका

त्रिवेणी समेत कई गंगा घाट जलमग्न

मूसलाधार बारिश से गंगा और उसकी सहायक नदियां उफान पर हैं। गंगा का जलस्तर बढ़ने से लक्ष्मणझूला, स्वर्गाश्रम, मुनि की रेती और तपोवन क्षेत्र में गंगा घाट और तट जलमग्न रहे। त्रिवेणी घाट में आरती स्थल जलमग्न रहा। गंगा घाट और तटों पर जल पुलिस और आपदा प्रबंधन की टीम मुस्तैद है। गंगा का जलस्तर बढ़ने से गंगा चेतावनी रेखा 339.50 से मात्र 30 सेमी नीचे 339.20 मीटर बह रही है।

गंगा के तटीय इलाकों में रहने वाले लोगों को स्थानीय प्रशासन की ओर से अलर्ट किया है। तपोवन से लेकर रायवाला तक गंगा के तटीय इलाकों में रहने वाले लोग सुरक्षित स्थानों की ओर निकल गए हैं। केंद्रीय जल आयोग के मुताबिक बृहस्पतिवार दोपहर 12 बजे गंगा का जलस्तर 339.32 मीटर, शाम चार बजे 339.25 मीटर और शाम सात बजे 339.20 मीटर दर्ज किया गया।

गंगा का जलस्तर घट-बढ़ रहा, दहशत में ग्रामीण

हरिद्वार में बारिश से गंगा का जलस्तर लगातार घट-बढ़ रहा है। इसकी वजह से देहात के इलाकों में दहशत है। जलस्तर बढ़ने पर प्रशासन की ओर से लोगों से गंगातट पर न जाने की अपील की जा रही है।

कई दिनों से क्षेत्र में लगातार मूसलाधार बारिश हो रही है। इसके चलते गंगा नदी का जलस्तर घट बढ़ रहा है। दो दिन पहले गंगा नदी का जलस्तर 294 यानी खतरे के निशान पर पहुंच गया था। बृहस्पतिवार सुबह भी गंगा का जलस्तर 293.40 मीटर पर था। शाम के समय गंगा का जलस्तर 292.80 मीटर तक पहुंच गया जो खतरे के निशान से नीचे था। ग्रामीणों का कहना है कि पहले से ही बाढ़ का पानी खेतों से नहीं उतरा है। फिर से गंगा का जलस्तर बढ़ रहा है।

पानी फसलों में पहुंचा तो किसानों की बची हुई फसल भी बर्बाद हो जाएगी। उधर, एसडीएम गोपालराम बिनवाल ने बताया कि गंगा से सटे गांवों में अलर्ट जारी किया हुआ है। लोगों से गंगा किनारे न जाने की अपील की जा रही है। साथ ही बाढ़ राहत चौकियों को अलर्ट मोड पर रखा गया है।
