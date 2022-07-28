उत्तराखंड: सीएम पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने किया पौधरोपण, आगंतुकों से किया फूलों के बजाय पौधे लाने का अनुरोध

सीएम पुष्कर सिंह धामी ने आज गुरुवार को नगर निगम देहरादून की ओर से रेंजर्स कॉलेज ग्राउंड में आयोजित पौधरोपण कार्यक्रम में प्रतिभाग लिया। सीएम धामी ने भी इस दौरान पौधा रोपा। उन्होंने कहा कि पौधरोपण करना महत्वपूर्ण है। मैं अपने आगंतुकों से अनुरोध करता हूं कि वे मेरे लिए फूलों के बजाय पौधे लेकर आएं। हमें हर मौके पर पौधरोपण करना चाहिए।

Uttarakhand | CM Pushkar Singh Dhami takes part in a tree plantation drive organised by MC at the Rangers College Ground, Dehradun.