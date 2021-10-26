उत्तराखंड चुनाव 2022: बीजेपी में अस्थिरता की स्थिति, कई नेता कांग्रेस में होना चाहते हैं शामिल- हरीश रावत

Those who had left the party want to come back, & many from BJP also want to join Congress. There is a situation of instability in BJP. Many people (want to join Congress)... can't take so many, but those who are worthy, we will take them: Congress leader Harish Rawat pic.twitter.com/IpgZI66Fss— ANI (@ANI) October 26, 2021
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get all India News in Hindi related to live update of politics, sports, entertainment, technology and education etc. Stay updated with us for all breaking news from India News and more news in Hindi.